AbCellera is looking to turn ABCL635 into its first major internally developed clinical success, with Phase 2 data expected shortly.

AbCellera’s ABCL635 is a potential first-in-class, non-hormonal antibody treatment for moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms.

The Phase 2 study is evaluating whether ABCL635 can reduce the frequency and severity of hot flashes compared with a placebo.

AbCellera ended Q2 with more than $565 million in cash and marketable securities and over $675 million in total available liquidity.

AbCellera (ABCL) is heading into one of its biggest clinical catalysts of the year, with investors awaiting Phase 2 data for its experimental menopause treatment ABCL635.

ABCL stock was trading more than 11% higher in pre-market, adding to a sharp rally that saw it gain in nine of the past 10 sessions and add about 32% to its value. So far this year, the shares have rallied over 100%.

ABCL635: Investors Are Watching The Phase 2 Readout

AbCellera’s ABCL635 is a potential first-in-class, non-hormonal antibody treatment for moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS), commonly known as hot flashes and night sweats.

The drug targets NK3R, a receptor involved in regulating body temperature. ABCL635 entered clinical development in July 2025 and is the first program from AbCellera’s GPCR and ion channel platform to reach the clinic. GPCRs and ion channels are proteins on or in cells that help control how cells communicate and respond to signals.

The Phase 2 study enrolled about 80 postmenopausal women and is evaluating whether ABCL635 can reduce the frequency and severity of hot flashes compared with a placebo.

The trial advanced to Phase 2 following a review of safety, tolerability and pharmacodynamic data from healthy volunteers. The company is evaluating the drug as a potential non-hormonal treatment for menopausal symptoms.

Cash Position Remains Strong Despite Q2 Miss

While the biotech firm missed its second-quarter revenue and earnings estimates last week, it ended the second quarter with more than $565 million in cash and marketable securities and over $675 million in total available liquidity.

Revenue came in at $4.1 million, well below Wall Street’s $7.9 million estimate, while its $0.18-per-share loss was slightly wider than the $0.17 per share expected loss.

Last quarter, AbCellera also announced a collaboration with Jazz Pharmaceuticals to develop T-cell engagers for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors, receiving $84 million in upfront payments.

ABCL Bulls Are Betting On A Breakout

Retail sentiment surrounding ABCL on Stocktwits remained ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user expects the stock to climb to $15, a 100% upside from current levels, if it breaks $8.

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Another user highlighted the key data to look out for from the readout.

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The stock has gained more than 102% so far this year.

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