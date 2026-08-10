Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was split, with traders ‘bullish’ on SPY and ‘bearish’ on QQQ.

President Donald Trump told Axios that the U.S. is "only semi-negotiating" with Iran, while Iranian officials denied that direct negotiations were underway.

Investors face a busy macro calendar this week, with July CPI due Wednesday, followed by PPI on Thursday and retail sales on Friday.

Reports suggest that Apple is testing memory chips from China’s CXMT for iPhones and Macs.



U.S. stock futures were mixed early Monday after Wall Street’s strongest weekly advance since April amid renewed uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz.

Optimism that the U.S. and Iran could reach an agreement and reopen the critical shipping route faded over the weekend. President Donald Trump told Axios that the U.S. is "only semi-negotiating" with Iran, while Iranian officials denied that direct negotiations were underway.

As of 4:00 a.m. ET, Nasdaq futures were up 0.4%, S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%, while Russell 2000 and Dow futures were flat with a negative bias.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, has improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ last week, and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index, has declined to ‘bearish’.

Premarket Movers

Apple (AAPL) is on the retail radar this morning on a bunch of catalysts. Reports suggest that Apple is testing memory chips from China’s CXMT for iPhones and Macs as it looks to navigate tight memory supplies. Also, news trickled in that eligible Mac users in mainland China can connect Alibaba's Qwen AI to Siri and Writing Tools.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) reported a 45% rise in July revenue, reinforcing sustained global demand for AI hardware.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU): Moving higher in early premarket trade ahead of its presentation at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum on Monday. Retail traders are watching for a potential guidance raise.

Cloudflare (NET): On X, over the weekend, its CTO Dane Knecht proposed working with SpaceX’s Starlink to develop internet protocols designed for fast-moving satellites, with Elon Musk saying he sent the idea to the Starlink team.

Sellas Life Sciences (SLS): Remains a closely watched biotech stock after gaining nearly 20% last week as investors await an anticipated Phase 3 REGAL data readout for its AML drug candidate.

Space Stocks Catch A Fresh Catalyst

SpaceX (SPCX): Over the weekend, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said next-generation Starlink V3 satellites could deliver more than 100 times the bandwidth of the current V2 system. ARK’s Cathie Wood called the potential bandwidth increase “astonishing,” as the firm continued to add more shares to its funds.

Investors will also be tracking AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS), Rocket Lab (RKLB) ahead of its Q2 reports today. Intuitive Machines (LUNR) will report later this week.

Other Trending Stocks

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B): Shares were subdued in early premarket trade after Michael Burry posted that the stock is no longer an "attractive investment." Berkshire has underperformed the major indexes in 2026 despite holding a $364.7 billion cash and Treasury pile.

Robinhood (HOOD): The stock formed a Golden Cross on Friday for the first time since January 2024, with the 50-day moving average crossing above the 200-day average.

Keel (KEEL): Keel Infrastructure is also drawing retail attention ahead of its earnings report, as traders speculate on potential hyperscaler lease deal announcements.

Other tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing included Strategy (MSTR), Unity Software (U), and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH).

CPI, PPI And Retail Sales Set Up A Data-Heavy Week

On the economic front, investors get July CPI on Wednesday, followed by PPI on Thursday and retail sales on Friday. Existing home sales are due Tuesday, while the University of Michigan’s preliminary August consumer sentiment reading is due Friday.

The CPI print is particularly important because it will be the first major inflation reading after the latest Fed decision.

On the earnings front, Plug Power (PLUG), Riot Platforms (RIOT), Trump Media (DJT), AST Spacemobile (ASTS), Hims & Her Health (HIMS), Archer Aviation (ACHR), Quantum Computing (QUBT), and Barrick Mining (B), are among those reporting today.

Later in the week, investors will monitor earnings from CoreWeave, Super Micro Computer, and Lumentum on Tuesday, Cisco and Coherent on Wednesday, and Applied Materials on Thursday in the AI infrastructure space.

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