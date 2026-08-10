Retail traders appear to be more interested in RKLB. RKLB’s watcher count increased 16% over three months and 56% over a year, versus 12% and 47% for ASTS.

SpaceX's revenue nearly doubled year over year last quarter.

RKLB rose a sharp 27.5% last week while ASTS added 22%, boosted by SpaceX’s report in the week prior and new contract wins.

Stocktwits sentiment was ‘bullish’ for both stocks early Monday.

Shares of Rocket Lab (RKLB) and AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) rose 2.4% and 0.6%, respectively, in premarket trading Monday ahead of their quarterly results due after the market close, with both stocks showing signs of a strong setup.

RKLB stock rose a sharp 27.5% this week while ASTS rose 22% boosted by SpaceX’s report in the week prior and new contract wins.

SpaceX Earnings Results Lifts Space Trade

SpaceX's revenue nearly doubled, the rocket company ​said in its first earnings report since going public, fueled by its booming Starlink satellite communications and AI businesses.

The company reported April-June revenue of $7.8 billion, compared with $4.1 billion a year earlier, beating Wall Street expectations from analysts polled by ​LSEG/Reuters.

Starlink revenue, which accounted for over half of total revenue, rose 66%, and revenue from SpaceX's AI business — which Musk has pitched as the company's future growth driver — surged about 250%.

Revenue from the space segment, which includes commercial launches, government missions and development of Starship, revenue grew 29%. The results allayed investor concerns over SpaceX’s high spending, with the stock rising 16% since the quarterly report was issued on Aug. 3.

Retail View On RKLB, ASTS

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ for both RKLB and ASTS, with the tickers trending at various points earlier in the day.

“$ASTS a beat and raise [is] imminent. AST SpaceMobile entered this quarter with roughly $1.2 billion in contracted revenue commitments. Then came J-LEO,” a trader said.

“Japan approved up to 148B yen (~$900M+) of government support, covering up to 50% of eligible project costs. That implies roughly $1.8B+ of total project spending. Assume ~70% ultimately flows to AST for satellites, gateways and network infrastructure, with ~30% going toward Mitsubishi launch costs.” they said.

On the RKLB stream, a trader wrote: “I’ve watched $RKLB for a long time and started building a position in early 2025. The more I dug in, the more it came back to Peter Beck. No theatrics, no constant hype — just engineering, execution and a long-term obsession with the mission. I’ve backed great founders before, and Beck gives me that same feeling. That’s why RKLB became a core holding for me.”

RKLB, ASTS: Analyst Expectations, Recent Catalysts

Analysts expect Rocket Lab’s quarterly revenue to grow 15% from a quarter ago to $230.94 million, although its adjusted loss is projected to widen to $0.05 per share from $0.02, per estimates from Koyfin. The company’s EBITDA loss is also forecast to nearly double to $22.12 million.

The report would follow a $397 million Space Force award to build, launch and operate satellites that track airborne threats and a $266 million contract for 12 suborbital launches with options for six more.

Analysts expect AST SpaceMobile’s quarterly revenue to surge 133% from the previous quarter to $34.4 million, while its adjusted loss is projected to narrow to $0.23 per share from $0.66.

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