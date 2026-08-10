Zuckerberg argued that putting powerful AI tools in the hands of individuals will not only drive innovation and economic growth but could also serve as a safeguard against the risks posed by concentrated AI power.

Zuckerberg argued that concentrated AI power is dangerous, while competing systems and empowered individuals can provide necessary checks and balances.

He said that Meta wants to give people personal AI agents capable of helping with everything from careers and finances to health, education and creative projects.

Meta also released Muse Glimmer, a 30-billion-parameter open-weight model designed for agentic tasks and optimized to run locally on personal devices, including Macs and PCs with a single GPU.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday laid out his vision for the future of artificial intelligence, arguing that superintelligence should be broadly distributed rather than controlled by a handful of companies, governments or institutions.

In a post outlining Meta’s AI philosophy, Zuckerberg warned that putting powerful AI tools in the hands of individuals will not only drive innovation and economic growth but could also serve as a safeguard against the risks posed by concentrated AI power.

Meta also released Muse Glimmer, a 30-billion-parameter open-weight model designed for agentic tasks and optimized to run locally on personal devices, including Macs and PCs with a single GPU.

Meta shares were up about 1% in Monday’s pre-market trade.

Zuckerberg Wants Superintelligence In Everyone’s Hands

Zuckerberg argued that concentrated AI power is dangerous, while competing systems and empowered individuals can provide necessary checks and balances.

“This is not a technological principle. It is about the balance of power. There is no such thing as a singular benevolent superintelligence,” Zuckerberg added.

He said that Meta wants to give people personal AI agents capable of helping with everything from careers and finances to health, education and creative projects.

“We propose a philosophy based on individual empowerment as the source of prosperity, invention as the primary purpose of superintelligence, and balance of power as the foundation of safety,” he wrote.

META CEO Says AI Has The Potential To Create Jobs

Zuckerberg also pushed back against one of the biggest fears surrounding superintelligence: that increasingly capable AI will automate human workers out of the economy.

His argument is that the outcome will depend largely on whether AI is developed primarily as a replacement for human labor or as a tool that expands what individuals can do.

“If the labs focused on automating knowledge work lead, then I expect people and the economy will have a much harder transition,” Zuckerberg wrote. “But if everyone has access to personal superintelligence that expands their capabilities, then that pushes the balance towards empowering individuals and a positive future.”

He believes AI could ultimately create more jobs by enabling new businesses, services and industries, much like previous technological revolutions. Among the jobs he envisions are one-person product studios, world builders and experience designers, as well as people using AI to develop personalized biological treatments.

“I expect we will start seeing small numbers of people with personal superintelligence agents able to run companies at significant scale,” he wrote.

Zuckerberg cautioned that the transition won’t be painless, acknowledging that work will change and workers will need to adapt, while personal AI agents could help them acquire new skills.

META Doubles Down On Personal AI, Open Source And Broad Access

Zuckerberg said that Meta is focused on building personal superintelligence that can eventually reach billions of people, with free or affordable versions designed to make the technology broadly accessible.

“Everyone will have an exceptionally capable personal agent that understands you, your goals, and everything you care about,” he said.

Meta also plans to continue supporting open-source AI, with Zuckerberg saying the company will resume releasing some open-source models now that Meta Superintelligence Labs is operational.

“Open source is a positive and important force for empowering people and preventing centralization that is detrimental for both safety and the economy,” Zuckerberg added.

META stock is down 10% year-to-date and 22% over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up 22% over the past 12 months, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is up 27%.

The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) is up 42% during this period, while the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) is up 40%.

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