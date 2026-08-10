Keel Infrastructure is slated to release its Q2 results premarket Monday, with retail traders actively discussing the potential for a deal announcement.

According to data from Fiscal.ai, analysts expect the company to post revenue of $33.42 million, a decline of about 57% compared to the previous comparable quarter.

Consensus estimates forecast a loss per share of $0.06, wider than the loss of $0.05 posted in Q2 2025.

Keel is targeting three major AI and high-performance computing lease agreements in 2026.

Shares of Keel Infrastructure Corp. (KEEL) were up nearly 2% in premarket trading early Monday as investors hope the company beats market expectations for its second-quarter earnings results due before the opening bell.

Meanwhile, retail traders on Stocktwits are anticipating a deal announcement alongside the latest results, with expectations running high.

KEEL Stock: What’s Wall Street Expecting?

According to data from Fiscal.ai, analysts expect the company to post revenue of $33.42 million, a decline of about 57% compared to the previous comparable quarter.

Consensus estimates forecast a loss per share of $0.06, wider than the loss of $0.05 posted in the second quarter of 2025.

What’s Retail Saying About KEEL Stock?

Keel is targeting three major AI and high-performance computing (HPC) lease agreements in 2026 at its sites, Panther Creek and Sharon in Pennsylvania and Moses Lake in Washington.

The company has announced that it is advancing site development and zoning work to move these projects toward lease execution, with the potential agreements representing a key milestone in its transition toward AI and HPC infrastructure.

Keel also recently closed an upsized $458 million convertible senior notes offering, providing capital to fund development through lease execution and initial construction phases.

In light of these developments, retail traders are keenly anticipating updates on deals with hyperscalers in its latest Q2 results expected on Monday.

One user said, “$KEEL come on a deal and +30% tomorrow would be awesome.”

Another user added that since the stock is climbing premarket, it could indicate that “insiders know a deal [is] coming tomorrow.”

A third user noted, “$KEEL done some digging, and there are two more other data centers in to play in Moses Lake area – ￼that’s already for commission!”

However, one user cautioned, “$KEEL not expecting any news tomorrow for deals. That's not how things work. They can't keep news like that to themselves without immediately reporting to [the] SEC. I just hope the earnings report is in line and that the call will have some news as to when to expect leases. Were deep into 2nd half of 2026, they better sign something soon.”

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for KEEL was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing.

The stock has gained more than 49% so far in 2026.

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