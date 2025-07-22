The analyst flags gains of 10–30% in the short to medium term, provided key support levels are held.

Several midcap stocks are showing bullish signals on the charts, supported by rising volumes and favorable momentum indicators. Stocks such as KIOCL, KDDL, Kingfa Science, and IFB Agro have either broken out or are on the verge of significant moves, indicating potential upside.

SEBI-registered analyst Vinay Taparia flags gains of 10–30% in the short to medium term, provided key support levels are held.

Let’s take a look at his recommendations:

Kalyani Steels Limited

Kalyani Steels has experienced a minor breakout with strong volume. Its RSI stands near 60, and it is trading near a support line. The stock is expected to rise to ₹980-₹1,020 over the next two to three months. A close below ₹890 negates this view.

IFB Agro Industries Limited

IFB Agro has given a good break on the daily chart, accompanied by strong volume, after consolidating for a few days. The RSI has also moved above 60. The stock can move to ₹900-₹950 level in the next one year. But a close below ₹715 negates this view.

KDDL Limited

KDDL has formed a bullish candle on Monday with good volume. The stock is on the verge of a breakout and can potentially move to ₹3,000-₹3,300 levels within the next year. A close below ₹2,700 negates this view.

Kingfa Science & Technology (India)

Kingfa has moved above a downward sloping trend line with good volume. The stock can rise to ₹3,900 within a six-to-nine-month timeframe, but a close below ₹3,340 would negate this view.

Kanpur Plastipack

Kanpur Plastiplack saw a good breakout on Monday, forming a bullish candle with strong volumes. The stock is expected to move to ₹290-₹300 levels within one year. But a close below ₹205 negates this outlook.

