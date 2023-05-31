Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Milk Day 2023: Date, theme, history, know other details

    World Milk Day 2023: June 1 is set aside each year as World Milk Day to recognise the importance of milk as a universal meal. The day was established in 2001 by the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). 

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 31, 2023, 9:59 PM IST

    Date for World Milk Day in 2023 :This day is marked on June 1st each year and will fall on a Thursday this year.

    2023 World Milk Day: Theme: The focus of this year's activities will be on how dairy has lessened its environmental impact while providing wholesome foods and livelihoods.

    History of World Milk Day: The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation established World Milk Day in 2001 to recognise the dairy industry and promote milk's nutritional significance on a global basis. The day has raised awareness of the benefits of milk and dairy products all across the world since it was first established.

    June 1 was chosen as the date for the celebration because many countries were already marking their national milk days at this time of year. The event was originally planned for a day in late May, but 1 June was ultimately selected as the date.

    Significance: This day is an opportunity to increase global milk consumption awareness. The goal of the day is to raise public awareness of the importance of milk in a balanced diet as well as how it benefits local economies and communities.

    World Milk Day: Merriment: People and groups from all over the world commemorate this day on June 1, 2023. Numerous events, activities, seminars, and workshops are held all over the world to emphasise the importance of milk production and consumption. Use the hashtags #WorldMilkDay and #EnjoyDairy on social media to join in the celebrations.

    Last Updated May 31, 2023, 9:59 PM IST
