World Consumer Rights Day 2022: Know theme and significance; check rights every Indian consumer should know

Celebrated each year on March 15, Consumer Day is observed to inform consumers about the basic rights given to them.

We celebrate World Consumer Day each year on March 15. And each year, there is a different theme to celebrate the day. For the unversed, World Consumer Day aims at promoting knowledge about the basic rights given to each consumer in order to safeguard them from any fraud. The day also highlights a safer, fairer and sustainable marketplace for the consumer.

While we will be celebrating World Consumer Day on Tuesday, were you aware of who is credited for the day? It was John F Kennedy, the President of the United States of America! Kennedy had also sent a special message to the US Congress on 15 March 1962. It was during this message that he addressed the consumer rights issue.

World Consumer Rights Day Theme 2022

‘Fair Digital Finance’ has been kept as the theme for World Consumer Rights Day 2022. With this, there will be global calls by the consumer advocacy for fair digital finance across the globe.

Now that only a few hours are left for World Consumer Rights Day, here are five consumer rights that every Indian must know:

Right to Safety: Under this right, consumers have been protected against the marketing of goods and services that are dangerous to health, life, and property.

Right to Information: Every consumer has the right to know proper information about the goods and services (s)he may buy. Whether it is the information about the quantity, quantity, standard, purity or price, consumers have the right to know every detail about their purchase.

Right to Choice: Whether you like a particular product or not, is completely a consumer’s right. And therefore, every consumer has been provided with the availability of a variety of products that are sold to them at a fair price.

Right to Representation or Right to be Heard: If a consumer feels he/she has been exploited by a seller, they have the right to file a case against the seller and be heard by the court.

Right to Seek Redressal: This right provides consumers with redressal to their issues. Whether it is a replacement of a defective good or compensation in form of money, Right to Seek Redressal provides that to every consumer.