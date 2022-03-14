Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Consumer Rights Day 2022: Know theme and significance; check rights every Indian consumer should know

    Celebrated each year on March 15, Consumer Day is observed to inform consumers about the basic rights given to them.

    World Consumer Rights Day 2022 Know theme and significance; check rights every Indian consumer should know drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 14, 2022, 10:33 PM IST

    We celebrate World Consumer Day each year on March 15. And each year, there is a different theme to celebrate the day. For the unversed, World Consumer Day aims at promoting knowledge about the basic rights given to each consumer in order to safeguard them from any fraud. The day also highlights a safer, fairer and sustainable marketplace for the consumer. 

    While we will be celebrating World Consumer Day on Tuesday, were you aware of who is credited for the day? It was John F Kennedy, the President of the United States of America! Kennedy had also sent a special message to the US Congress on 15 March 1962. It was during this message that he addressed the consumer rights issue.

    ALSO READ: Women's Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates everyday lives of women across globe

    World Consumer Rights Day Theme 2022

    ‘Fair Digital Finance’ has been kept as the theme for World Consumer Rights Day 2022. With this, there will be global calls by the consumer advocacy for fair digital finance across the globe.

    ALOS READ: World Wildlife Day: Follow these 8 wildlife photographers on Instagram

    Now that only a few hours are left for World Consumer Rights Day, here are five consumer rights that every Indian must know:

    Right to Safety: Under this right, consumers have been protected against the marketing of goods and services that are dangerous to health, life, and property.

    Right to Information: Every consumer has the right to know proper information about the goods and services (s)he may buy. Whether it is the information about the quantity, quantity, standard, purity or price, consumers have the right to know every detail about their purchase.

    Right to Choice: Whether you like a particular product or not, is completely a consumer’s right. And therefore, every consumer has been provided with the availability of a variety of products that are sold to them at a fair price.

    Right to Representation or Right to be Heard: If a consumer feels he/she has been exploited by a seller, they have the right to file a case against the seller and be heard by the court.

    Right to Seek Redressal: This right provides consumers with redressal to their issues. Whether it is a replacement of a defective good or compensation in form of money, Right to Seek Redressal provides that to every consumer.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2022, 10:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Too busy to find your soulmate? Shadi Junction makes it all easy

    Too busy to find your soulmate? Shadi Junction makes it all easy

    Holi 2022: Holika Dahan to Kamadeva killing, let us understand its significance RCB

    Holi 2022: Holika Dahan to Kamadeva killing, let’s understand its significance

    Do you have diabetes? Here are some tips to ensure healthy Blood Sugar levels RCB

    Do you have diabetes? Here are some tips to ensure healthy Blood Sugar levels

    World Kidney Day 2022: Interesting facts about your kidneys; expert advice on how to keep them happy RCB

    World Kidney Day 2022: Interesting facts about your kidneys; expert advice on how to keep them happy

    Meet Kisbu from Kerala, who turned model from balloon seller RCB

    Meet Kisbu from Kerala, who turned model from balloon seller

    Recent Stories

    Exclusive It was Puneeths wish to release James on his birthday says director Chetan ycb

    Exclusive: ‘It was Puneeth's wish to release James on his birthday’ says director Chetan

    Karnataka hijab row: Verdict to be out on Tuesday; DCs to monitor sensitive areas-ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Verdict to be out on Tuesday; DCs to monitor sensitive areas

    Congress explains how EPF interest rate cut impacts people - ADT

    Congress explains how EPF interest rate cut impacts people

    Congress is the 'glue' that binds all Opposition parties together: DMK-ycb

    Congress is the 'glue' that binds all Opposition parties together: DMK

    Process for obtaining CCS approval for AMCA project initiated: Defence Ministry-dnm

    Process for obtaining CCS approval for AMCA project initiated: Defence Ministry

    Recent Videos

    football ISL fans one of the best in the world says Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche snt

    ISL fans one of the best in the world, says Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC says head coach Manolo Marquez after win over ATKMB snt

    ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC, says head coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions says ATK Mohun Bagan Juan Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions, says ATKMB's Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans snt

    ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans

    Video Icon
    Ukraine war Day 18 PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Ukraine war Day 18: PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Video Icon