World Wildlife Day: Follow these 8 wildlife photographers on Instagram

If you love wildlife, here and want your Instagram feed to be filled with images and videos that capture moments and tell tales from the jungles, then follow these eight wildlife photographers now.

Image: Getty Images

Wildlife photography is probably one of the most patience-testing passions and art. Ask any wildlife photographer about the story behind his/her captured shot and they will tell you about the hours they have spent in the jungle for one perfect shot, for that one breathtaking moment.

Their pictures are visual treats, reciting tales from the jungles. These beautifully captured images and moments of the wildlife in their natural habitat will certainly want you to be in the wild to experience it all by yourself.

So, if you are one who does not mind your Instagram feed being overloaded with images of wildlife including tigers, leopards, black panthers, birds and more, just like the person who has penned this article, then you must follow these some of the best wildlife photographers of the country.

Shaaz Jung: This young and super-talented wildlife photographer and big cat tracker spent years capturing breathtaking pictures of a black panther ‘Saaya’. Shaaz Jung literally introduced us to the real-life Bagheera from the Kabini jungles of Karnataka’s Nagarhole Tiger Reserve. Shaaz is also a filmmaker and owns a camp in Karnataka called ‘The Bison’.

Varun Aditya: One of the leading wildlife photographers of India, Varun Aditya was adjudged as the winner of 2016 National Geographic’s Nature Photographer of the year. His Instagram is filled with some crazy shots from India as well as from the African jungles. And if you want to learn a trick or two on wildlife photography, his handle will teach you that too.

Suyash Keshari: Suyash is a conservationist, wildlife filmmaker and also wildlife presenter. Those who follow him already must have most definitely gone on a virtual ‘Safari with Suyash’. This young man conducts safaris in Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and Kanha Tiger Reserve.

Rathika Ramasamy: India’s one of the best female wildlife photographers, Rathika’s Instagram is largely about colourful birds. She often posts pictures of wild animals too but birds are her favourites and her social media posts prove just that.

Priyanshi Bachhawat Nahata: Priyanshi’s Instagram profile will tell you tales from African jungles. From a cheetah’s kill to a lion cub sleeping next to their mother, head to Priyanshi’s handle from some African wildlife.

Aarzoo Khurana: If you are looking out for some wildlife wallpaper pictures, Aarzoo’s Instagram profile is a perfect match for it. This young wildlife photographer has captured brilliant shots of wild animals including the royal Bengal tiger, bison, leopards and elephants. Aarzoo also has the knack for clicking pictures of species of owls found in the jungles. She also has a travelogue that one should not miss out on.

Sarosh Lodhi: With experience in wildlife photography for over two decades, Sarosh is one of the photographers who closely followed India’s ‘Supermom’, tigress ‘Collarwali’ aka ‘Mataram’. Sarosh, as he says, has seen Collarwali grow up from a cub to giving birth to 29 cubs from eight litters. You will mostly find pictures of tigers on his Instagram, especially that of Collarwali. He has perfectly captured the emotions of a tiger in his stills.

Aditya ‘Dicky’ Singh: This fan from Ranthambore is worth following on social media! Aditya has closely been tracking the tigers of Ranthambore. In fact, he had witnessed the famous fight of tigress Machhli with a 14-foot-long mugger crocodile. Aditya’s profile is basically a guide to Ranthambore about the tigers you must try t track on your next visit to the park.