Women's Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates everyday lives of women across globe

Google Doodle on Tuesday honours International Women's Day with an animated slideshow. The doodle takes us around the world to offer us a look into the daily life of women from various civilizations. As the animated film begins, we witness a mother working on a laptop while caring for her child, a woman watering the plants, a woman conducting a surgery at a hospital, and many more scenes.

"From a mother working from home to a motorbike mechanic passing on her knowledge to the next generation, each picture portrayed in today's Doodle is linked by the common thread of how women show up for themselves, their families, and their communities," Google explained.

Thoka Maer, Doodle Art Director, created the International Women's Day Google Doodle. Maer explained her inspiration for the International Women's Day 2022 Doodle, saying, "The last few years have been difficult for everyone, but especially for women. We normally highlight women and their amazing achievements, both past and present, and encourage young girls to dream big. The reality of the previous few years has caused women to change their focus, adapt their priorities, and make sacrifices in order to be there for those who need them."

Every year on March 8th, International Women's Day is observed. The day honours women's social, economic, cultural, and political achievements across the world. On March 19, 1911, Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland observed International Women's Day for the first time. The United Nations commemorated International Women's Day for the first time in 1975.

The theme for International Women's Day in 2022 is "Gender equality now for a sustainable tomorrow."

