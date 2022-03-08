Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women's Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates everyday lives of women across globe

    As the animated film begins, one can witness a mother working on a laptop while caring for her child, a woman watering the plants, a woman conducting a surgery at a hospital, and many more scenes.

    Women s Day 2022 Google Doodle celebrates everyday lives of women across globe gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 8, 2022, 9:21 AM IST

    Google Doodle on Tuesday honours International Women's Day with an animated slideshow. The doodle takes us around the world to offer us a look into the daily life of women from various civilizations. As the animated film begins, we witness a mother working on a laptop while caring for her child, a woman watering the plants, a woman conducting a surgery at a hospital, and many more scenes.

    "From a mother working from home to a motorbike mechanic passing on her knowledge to the next generation, each picture portrayed in today's Doodle is linked by the common thread of how women show up for themselves, their families, and their communities," Google explained.

    Thoka Maer, Doodle Art Director, created the International Women's Day Google Doodle. Maer explained her inspiration for the International Women's Day 2022 Doodle, saying, "The last few years have been difficult for everyone, but especially for women. We normally highlight women and their amazing achievements, both past and present, and encourage young girls to dream big. The reality of the previous few years has caused women to change their focus, adapt their priorities, and make sacrifices in order to be there for those who need them."

    Every year on March 8th, International Women's Day is observed. The day honours women's social, economic, cultural, and political achievements across the world. On March 19, 1911, Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland observed International Women's Day for the first time. The United Nations commemorated International Women's Day for the first time in 1975.

    The theme for International Women's Day in 2022 is "Gender equality now for a sustainable tomorrow."

    Also Read | Women's Day 2022: 9 inspiring women-centric shows to watch now

    Also Read | Women's Day 2022: PCOD to breast cancer, 9 common women's health issues to know about

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2022, 9:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Women Day 2022: PCOD to breast cancer, 9 common women's health issues to know about RCB

    Women's Day 2022: PCOD to breast cancer, 9 common women's health issues to know about

    International Women's Day 2022: Good news for all ladies; put your guards down and talk freely RCB

    International Women's Day 2022: Good news for all ladies; put your guards down and talk freely

    Women Day special: Let's talk about depression in women; types, causes and symptoms RCB

    Women's Day special: Let's talk about depression in women; types, causes and symptoms

    Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022: Significance, inspirational quotes/messages by Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa RCB

    Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022: Significance, inspirational quotes/messages by Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa

    wildlife World Wildlife Day Follow these 8 wildlife photographers on Instagram drb

    World Wildlife Day: Follow these 8 wildlife photographers on Instagram

    Recent Stories

    Alia Bhatts Hollywood debut is here; actor to star opposite Gal Gadot Jamie Dornan drb

    Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut is here; actor to star opposite Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan

    Women Day 2022: PCOD to breast cancer, 9 common women's health issues to know about RCB

    Women's Day 2022: PCOD to breast cancer, 9 common women's health issues to know about

    Uttarakhand Elections 2022 Will win with over 60 out of 70 seats says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami drb

    Uttarakhand Elections 2022: ‘Will win with over 60 out of 70 seats’

    Petrol diesel prices March 2022: Election voting over, brace for fuel price hike

    Election voting over, brace for petrol and diesel price hike

    In the name of 'patriotism': Ex-Russian spy Anna Chapman cashes-in on Ukraine war

    In the name of 'patriotism': Ex-Russian spy Anna Chapman cashes-in on Ukraine war

    Recent Videos

    Traumatic lived without food water Indian students recall their ordeal in bunkers in Kharkiv gcw

    'Traumatic, lived without food, water...' Indian students recall their ordeal in bunkers in Kharkiv

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: ATK Mohun Bagan has a lot of respect for Jamshedpur FC - Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mohun Bagan has a lot of respect for Jamshedpur - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs KBFC: I think FC Goa built a good team unit - Derrick Pereira after Kerala Blasters draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I think Goa built a good team unit - Pereira after Kerala draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs Kerala: Whatever happened in the last 20 games doesn't matter anymore for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic on FCG draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Whatever happened in the last 20 games doesn't matter anymore -KBFC's Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 109), FCG vs KBFC: FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC draw it out in 8-goal thriller-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 109): Goa and Kerala draw it out in 8-goal thriller

    Video Icon