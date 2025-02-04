World Cancer Day: Tahira Kashyap, Sonali Bendre, and Emraan Hashmi advocate for "timely treatment"

Bollywood celebrities Tahira Kashyap, Sonali Bendre, and Emraan Hashmi shared their personal experiences with cancer and raised awareness about cancer. Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap and actress Sonali Bendre, both cancer survivors, spoke about their diagnoses and the importance of "early detection" and treatment.

Tahira Kashyap, who was diagnosed with 'breast cancer' in 2018, spoke about the challenges of fighting the disease and also praised government initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and PMJAY that are making cancer treatment accessible to millions.

"On World Cancer Day, I want to commend the Ayushman Bharat and PMJAY initiatives for making timely cancer treatment accessible to many, regardless of their financial background. Cancer is a journey that tests your strength, resilience, and faith. Early diagnosis and affordable treatment are, however, key to survival, and thanks to such government schemes, millions can now hope for a better future. Let's continue to support one another and raise awareness about early breast cancer detection because together we can beat cancer," Tahira said.



Sonali Bendre, who was diagnosed with high-grade cancer in 2018, also spoke about the importance of early detection and access to healthcare. She called initiatives like Ayushman Bharat a "game changer" for helping families in need.



"Today, on World Cancer Day, I want to talk about a harsh reality: cancer affects millions of lives every year, and late detection often makes treatment a daunting challenge. Early detection is crucial in the fight against cancer, but for many, access to quality healthcare has been a significant barrier. That's why initiatives like Ayushman Bharat are game changers. By providing accessible and affordable healthcare, countless families can now seek timely cancer treatment and, crucially, important early detection. The impact is real, financial barriers are being broken, and people are gaining the confidence to fight cancer..."



Apart from this, actor Emraan Hashmi, whose son Ayan was diagnosed with cancer in 2014, shared how their family's life changed but also how they found "strength."

Speaking about how important early screening is in saving lives, the 'Murder' actor shared, "When my son Ayan was diagnosed with cancer, our world turned upside down, but with true strength and the incredible support we received, we discovered how crucial early detection and timely treatment are in this battle... Initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and PMJAY are changing the game. These programs are making cancer treatment more accessible and affordable for millions of families across India, easing the financial burden and giving hope. Today, on World Cancer Day, I urge you all to get screened regularly, raise awareness, and ensure that everyone, no matter their background, gets the care they deserve. Let's fight together because every life matters."



World Cancer Day is celebrated every year on February 4. This worldwide effort seeks to increase awareness about preventing, detecting, and treating cancer. It brings together people, communities, and organizations globally to emphasize cancer's challenges and motivate actions to fight it. Various events, campaigns, and activities are held around the world to educate people and provide support to those affected by cancer, including patients and their families.

