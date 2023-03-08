Women's Day 2023: Wishes, Images, Quotes, and WhatsApp Greetings that are unmissable

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Mar 8, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    As Ntozake Shange quotes, "Where there is a woman, there is magic." One day is not enough to cherish and appreciate a woman's contribution to our lives. Our grandmother, mother, sister, girlfriend, wife, and friends hold significance in our lives. 

    Their mere presence makes our lives easier. International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 every year to cherish and appreciate these women. Here are a few wishes, quotes, and WhatsApp statuses to share this International Women’s Day.

    International women's day 2023 WhatsApp status:

    1. I am sending my wishes to a woman who is strong, beautiful, and unique in her way. Thank you for coming into my life. I wish you a Happy Women’s Day.

    2. Dear women, since the beginning, you have raised mankind with selfless love and care. May God bless you with more power and love. Happy Women’s Day.

    International Women’s Day 2023 Wishes:

    1. The base on which the whole world stands is a woman. Happy Women’s Day.

    2. With the creation of the world, you were added to increase its beauty. The world is mesmerized by the work you have done. Happy Women’s Day.

    International Women’s Day quotes:

    1. "Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world" – Hillary Clinton.

    2. "She wasn’t looking for a knight. She was looking for a sword." – Atticus.

    International Women's Day messages:

    1. Every successful man is backed up by a woman who is always a step at the forefront of him. Salute to the woman of the future. Happy Women’s Day.

    2. "Hope your day is sunshine and flowers with happy thoughts to fill the house. Happy Women’s Day".

