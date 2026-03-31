Challenging common beliefs, a new study reveals women often have higher sexual satisfaction than men in relationships. Uncover the reasons and what it means for couples.

A recent study has discovered that women in romantic relationships frequently report higher levels of sexual satisfaction compared to men. This challenges the common belief that women face more difficulties enjoying intimacy compared with their partners. Experts propose that men’s satisfaction may diminish over time as the initial excitement of a new relationship fades.

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Study Background

Researchers from Sweet Briar College examined data from over 10,000 individuals, including insights from various prior studies. The research was shared on the PsyPost website and published in the journal Archives of Sexual Behaviour.

The study reveals that women tend to report slightly greater satisfaction in sexual relationships than men, although the differences are not significant.

Age and Duration

The difference in satisfaction was most apparent among older adults and couples who have been together for a long time. Experts believe this could be due to men being more affected by novelty, which may lead to a decline in their enjoyment over time.

The researchers pointed out that these differences are not connected to how often couples engage in intercourse or how happy they are in their relationship overall.

Also read: Having Children Does Not Increase Long-Term Happiness, But It Can Ruin Your Relationship: Study

Gender Insights

The study also looked into the possibility that women might be less likely to say they are dissatisfied, but the data consistently showed that women report higher satisfaction.

Dr Robert Burriss, an evolutionary psychologist, explained that while men might have more intense arousal or inhibition, women tend to express more overall enjoyment and contentment in their intimate experiences.

Expert Views

Ashlyn Brady, one of the co-authors, noted that social expectations do not always align with actual experiences. Although it is commonly believed that men enjoy intimacy more, the study shows this is not always true.

However, the findings do not indicate that women do not face any challenges. Women still report experiencing more discomfort during intercourse and having fewer orgasms than men, a phenomenon referred to as the “orgasm gap.”

The research shows that common assumptions about sex and satisfaction between genders may be incomplete. While men and women experience pleasure differently, women in long-term relationships can report equal or slightly greater satisfaction than their male partners.

Experts suggest that these findings could help couples better understand each other’s experiences and promote more open discussions about intimacy.