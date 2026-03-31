Does having children really increase happiness? A new study on parental well-being reveals surprising findings about life satisfaction and emotional health. Learn why.

Many people think of children as a "bundle of joy," but recent research shows that becoming a parent does not significantly increase happiness. A study led by experts from the University of Nicosia found that having children offers little or no long-term improvement in emotional well-being.

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Study Details

The research, published in the journal Evolutionary Psychology, analyzed data from over 5,000 adults in 10 different countries, including the UK. About 38.5% of the participants had children. The study used questionnaires to measure two types of well-being: hedonic, which refers to daily emotions like happiness, sadness, or loneliness, and eudaimonic, which relates to having a sense of purpose in life.

Happiness Levels

The analysis revealed that there was almost no difference in overall happiness or life satisfaction between parents and those who did not have children. Women with children slightly reported a higher sense of life purpose, but the difference was minimal.

Experts believe that prior studies linking parenthood to greater happiness might have been influenced by relationship status, as people in relationships are often more emotionally content and are more likely to have children.

Relationship Impact

The study also found that having children can reduce satisfaction within relationships. This may be due to the combined effect of financial pressure, time demands, and stress involved in raising children, which can outweigh the positive aspects of shared parenting.

Although parenthood can bring brief, intense moments of joy and pride, such as when a child achieves milestones, these do not seem to lead to a lasting increase in daily happiness.

Emotional Takeaways

Experts stressed that parenting still has many rewards, including meaningful emotional experiences and a sense of purpose. However, they noted that expecting long-term improvements in general well-being is unlikely to be fulfilled.

Previous studies show that while most parents strongly agree that children bring joy, these positive feelings usually last only about a year before overall well-being returns to levels similar to before becoming a parent.

These findings may help future parents better understand what to expect emotionally. While children can enrich life and bring meaningful moments, they are unlikely to result in a sustained boost in happiness.

Researchers suggest that being aware of these realities can help manage expectations and support more thoughtful decisions about family planning.