PCOD and PCOS are hormonal disorders affecting women's reproductive health, and understanding their differences is key to early diagnosis and effective management.

Polycystic Ovarian Disorder (PCOD) and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) are endocrine disorders in women's reproductive organs. Even though they are confused with each other, PCOD and PCOS vary widely in causes, symptoms, and impact on overall health. These differences need to be understood to diagnose and treat them early.

PCOD vs PCOS: What's the Difference?

PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disorder):

PCOD is a syndrome with too many immature eggs in the ovaries and finally, multiple cysts develop.

It leads to hormonal imbalance, but symptoms are usually mild compared to PCOS.

Women with PCOD can ovulate and become pregnant naturally with lifestyle changes.

PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome):

PCOS is a more severe metabolic disorder with hormonal imbalance affecting ovulation.

It results in insulin resistance and high levels of androgens (male hormones), which can result in more serious symptoms.

PCOD and PCOS have the capability to boost the risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and infertility.

5 Essential Symptoms to Watch Out For

Irregular or Missing Periods

Women with PCOD suffer from irregular periods, whereas PCOS leads to long gaps between periods or missing menstruation.

This is because of hormonal imbalances during ovulation.

Weight Gain & Finding It Difficult to Lose Weight

PCOS will lead to major weight gain due to insulin resistance.

PCOD too may lead to weight fluctuation but not usually to such an extent as with PCOS.

Too Much Hair Growth (Hirsutism)

PCOS high androgen levels may lead to excessive hair growth on the face and body.

PCOD has little impact but no excessive hair growth.

Acne & Oily Skin

Either condition may lead to acne from hormonal imbalance.

PCOS acne is more prolonged and severe because of increased levels of androgens.

Hair Loss & Hair Thinning

PCOS may result in thinning of the hair or alopecia because of endocrine disturbances.

PCOD may cause minimal hair loss but does not typically make the hair too thin.

PCOS and PCOD both need treatment with medical care, lifestyle change, and management. PCOD needs to be treated with physical exercise and dietary control, whereas PCOS may need hormonal therapy and further treatment. If you observe any of these symptoms, you must see a health care provider so that you can be diagnosed and treated accordingly.