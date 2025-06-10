Image Credit : Freepik

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS is a hormonal disorder that affects millions of women all over the world. One of the biggest problems with PCOS is that we are more likely to gain weight, and that is further complicated with insulin resistance, hormonal challenges, and inflammation.

Women with PCOS will easily gain weight because they have higher levels of insulin in the body promoting more fat storage, especially around the midsection. But controlling weight can help with symptoms, regulate hormones, and improve health overall.