Matcha has become a popular health drink, celebrated for its antioxidants and energy-boosting properties. However, regular consumption may lead to side effects that women should be aware of to stay healthy and safe.

Matcha is finely powdered green tea, and it has been sweeping the world because of several health promises, including boosting metabolism, providing antioxidants, and sharpening focus. While moderate consumption may actually be beneficial, it turns out that drinking matcha more regularly has some side effects women should be warned of. Here are 7 of them.

7 Side Effects Of Drinking Matcha Regularly

1. Caffeine Overkill

Caffeine in matcha beans is not as concentrated as in coffee but, if taken too often, might have the same effects: insomnia, jitteriness, rapid heartbeat. Women who have been accustomed to caffeine should follow their levels of intake and refrain from matcha in the late part of the day.

2. Stomach Trouble

Too much consumption of matcha can irritate the stomach because of its high concentrations of catechins and tannins. This includes nausea, upset stomach, or bloat. One can try to take matcha not on an empty stomach but partially filled, to reduce digestive discomfort.

3. Decreases Iron Absorption Positionality

There are some compounds that inhibit absorption of iron from plant foods. Especially in women who are more susceptible to anemia, one needs to be careful about the time of taking matcha, so that it does not interfere with the absorption of iron. Consume matcha with vitamin C-rich foods to really help decrease this effect.

4. Possible Tension Over the Liver

Exceeding doses of green tea extracts, including matcha, may over time put a stress on the liver. Although rarely, such high intake (beyond 5-6 cups a day) can develop the risk of liver toxicity. Moderation is the key in consuming safety while enjoying matcha.

5. Headache and Migraine Attacks

Because of its caffeine content and naturally occurring amino acids in matcha, it can trigger headaches or migraines among women, particularly those sensitive to stimulants. The body can be sure of tracking one's normal reaction to this type of tea in order to avoid unsought-after side effects.

6. Dental Issues

The natural pigments and tannins found in matcha have the chance to stain your teeth over time. The frequent drinkers of matcha may see a yellowish cast or surface staining. Good oral hygiene, rinsing after consumption, and regular cleaning will be effective in preventing stains.

7. Medications Interactions

There are some interactions between matcha and certain medicines, including blood thinners and stimulants. Thus, women taking prescribed drugs should visit their healthcare provider before making matcha a regular in-diet item to avoid the likelihood of interaction with drugs.