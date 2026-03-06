Inactivity, co-morbidities including diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, obesity, stress, and air pollution accelerate ageing and cause diseases like poor bone health, heart attack, brain stroke, and dementia.

As women enter their forties and beyond, natural ageing affects brain shape and processing speed, while hormonal fluctuations such as perimenopause and menopause can impair memory, mood, sleep, and cognition. With age, the risk of developing neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease increases. Women are disproportionately affected (about two-thirds of Alzheimer's sufferers are female).

Eat foods rich in antioxidants, Omega-3s, and anti-inflammatory nutrients like leafy greens, nuts & seeds, fish, whole grains, plant oils and minimise processed foods, excess sugar, and trans fats

Regular exercise enhances blood flow to the brain.

Goals are: At least 150 min of moderate aerobic activity per week, strength/resistance training 2–3× weekly, balance & flexibility exercises like yoga. Even daily brisk walks help reduce the risk of dementia. Chronic stress increases inflammation and cortisol, which can harm memory and mood. Effective tools are mindfulness meditation, deep breathing exercises, journaling, hobbies & social engagement Quality sleep is essential for memory consolidation and toxin clearance in the brain. Aim for 7–9 hours of sleep per night, as poor sleep patterns are linked to cognitive decline. Keep your brain engaged and adaptable. Activities that help are reading, learning, solving puzzles & games, learning new skills/languages or to do creative activities like music and art

What’s good for the heart is good for the brain. Keep blood pressure in check, manage cholesterol, control blood sugar and avoid smoking

Particularly during perimenopause/menopause, a hormone named estrogen levels drop. Some women also report brain fog, memory lapses, or slower processing. These can be distressing. These can be managed by hormone replacement therapy depending on your symptoms.

Check for deficiencies such as vitamin B12 and thyroid imbalances. Get treatment for Depression/,anxiety, and sleep apnea

Seek the help of a neurologist if you have frequent memory loss affecting daily life, trouble following conversations or instructions, difficulty navigating familiar places, behavioural changes, confusion and difficulty with your usual tasks.

-By Dr. Amlan Tapan Mohapatra, Associate Consultant - Neurology, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar