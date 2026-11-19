Does your skin still feel dry, rough and stretched even after applying moisturiser during winter? Cold weather isn't the only reason. Certain skincare habits and environmental factors could also be responsible.

Winter can be particularly challenging for your skin. Even after applying moisturiser regularly, you may notice dryness, rough patches, flakiness and an uncomfortable tight feeling. While many people blame cold weather, there are several other reasons why your skin may not be retaining enough moisture.

Let's understand why this happens and what you can do to keep your skin hydrated during winter.

1. Cold Weather Reduces Skin Moisture

During winter, the air becomes colder and humidity levels often drop. This reduces the moisture available in the environment, allowing water to escape from your skin more easily.

As a result, your skin's natural protective barrier can become weaker, making it difficult to retain moisture. This is why your face may continue to feel dry even after applying moisturiser.

2. You Might Be Using The Wrong Moisturiser

Not every moisturiser works equally well for all skin types. Lightweight, water-based moisturisers may not provide enough protection during extremely cold and dry weather.

Dermatologists generally recommend choosing moisturisers containing ingredients such as ceramides, glycerin and hyaluronic acid. These ingredients help attract or retain moisture and support the skin barrier.

For very dry areas, a thicker cream can provide longer-lasting hydration than a lightweight lotion.

3. Taking Hot Showers Can Make Your Skin Drier

Hot showers may feel relaxing during winter, but they can strip away the natural oils that protect your skin.

Frequent exposure to hot water can damage the skin barrier and increase moisture loss. Instead, use lukewarm water and avoid spending too much time in the shower.

Also, apply moisturiser immediately after bathing while your skin is still slightly damp.

4. You Might Be Washing Your Face Too Frequently

Cleansing is important, but excessive washing can remove the natural oils that keep your skin soft and hydrated.

Using harsh soaps, strong cleansers or products containing irritating ingredients can make winter dryness worse.

Choose a gentle, fragrance-free cleanser and avoid scrubbing your face too frequently. A simple skincare routine is often better during colder months.

5. Indoor Heating Can Also Cause Dryness

Many people use room heaters during winter to stay comfortable. However, indoor heating can reduce humidity levels, making the surrounding air extremely dry.

This can increase water loss from your skin, leaving it rough and dehydrated.

Using a humidifier can help maintain indoor humidity. You should also remember to moisturise your face and body regularly.

How To Keep Your Skin Hydrated During Winter?

Here are some simple habits that can help prevent excessive dryness:

- Apply a suitable moisturiser at least twice daily. - Use lukewarm water instead of hot water. - Avoid harsh cleansers and excessive exfoliation. - Apply moisturiser immediately after washing your face or bathing. - Drink enough water throughout the day. - Use a humidifier if indoor air becomes excessively dry. - Continue applying sunscreen during the day, even in winter.

If your skin remains extremely dry despite following these steps, or you experience persistent itching, redness, cracks or bleeding, consult a dermatologist. These symptoms may indicate a skin condition that requires proper treatment.