The shivering winter is finally here. The food you eat right now directly impacts your overall health. You need to change your diet as the season changes.

Winter demands a different nutrition game, and you should actually avoid a few vegetables. Your body needs a good amount of vitamins, minerals, and fiber to beat the cold, so your regular rice and sambar just will not be enough.

You must load up on specific seasonal vegetables available in the market. Greens, carrots, beetroots, and cabbages give your body excellent nutrition.

Let us see which vegetables you must eat and which ones you need to skip.