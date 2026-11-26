Packaged food products that contain excessive amounts of sugar, salt or fat will have to carry prominent warning labels on the front of their packets, with the Supreme Court directing the food safety regulator to make these warnings separate for each nutrient.

In a significant order on Thursday, November 26, the Supreme Court directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to introduce separate red, hexagon-shaped warnings for products that exceed the prescribed limits for sugar, salt or fat, Bar and Bench reported.

This means a product high in sugar, for instance, will have to carry a 'HIGH SUGAR' warning. Similarly, products with excessive salt or fat will have to display 'HIGH SALT' or 'HIGH FAT' warnings, respectively.

The direction is important because FSSAI's earlier proposal envisaged a single combined warning label. The Supreme Court has now made it clear that each nutrient of concern must have its own warning, making it easier for consumers to understand what a packaged food product contains.

Supreme Court pronounces verdict in case relating to FSSAI’s implementation of front-of-pack warning labels on packaged food products containing high levels of sugar, salt and saturated fat. Bench: Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran https://t.co/3LRX9vkmK8 — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) November 26, 2026

The matter was heard by a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran.