We usually consume sugar and sugarcane juice regularly. But many people wonder how much sugar can be made from 10 kg of sugarcane. Actually, the sugar percentage varies depending on the variety of sugarcane, ripeness, and cultivation conditions. Generally, sugarcane contains about 10 to 16 percent sucrose. But we don't get all the sugar present in sugarcane directly in the form of sugar. This is because sugarcane also contains water, fiber, and other minerals. After taking the sugarcane to the factory, we get sugar only after extracting its juice, purifying it, boiling it, and turning it into crystals.