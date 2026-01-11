To warm your home in winter without a heater, use simple, cost-effective methods. Maximize natural heat by opening curtains for sunlight during the day and closing them at night.

When we go out in winter, we wear thick sweaters and jackets. But what about inside the house? Sometimes it's just as cold inside as it is outside. Even at home, we can't always sit wrapped in thick clothes.

As a solution, many people turn to room heaters. But not everyone can afford to buy heaters. Even if you buy one, its constant use can lead to a hefty electricity bill. Besides, the artificial heat from heaters can dry out the skin and cause other health problems. So, here's information on how to warm your home without a heater and without increasing your electricity bill.

What to do when the sun is out

The sun is our natural heater. During the day, when it's sunny, open your window curtains completely. The sunlight entering the room reduces humidity and warms the walls and furniture. But in the evening, when the sun sets, you should close the curtains tightly. This prevents the heat collected during the day from escaping and keeps the room warm throughout the night.

Block the cold air

It's common for there to be small gaps under your doors and windows. Cold air can enter through these gaps and cool the room. So, place a thick cloth or a door draft stopper at the bottom of the door. This will block the cold from outside and conserve the heat inside the room.

Best way to reduce floor coldness

Tiles or marble floors can feel like blocks of ice in winter. So, instead of leaving the floor bare, lay down carpets or thick rugs. If you don't have carpets, you can put thick cotton bedsheets or blankets on the floor. These will not only keep your feet warm but also help balance the room's temperature.

Close off unused rooms

If you have rooms in your house that you don't use much, keep their doors closed. This helps to concentrate the warm air in the room you are in, instead of letting cold air spread throughout the house. It's easier to heat a smaller space, so the room will warm up faster.

How your bedroom should be

If the bed is cold at night, it can be difficult to sleep. Put a warm woolen cloth or a flannel sheet on the bed. These provide more warmth than regular cotton sheets. Using thick blankets will also make you feel comfortable even when sitting.

Don't leave it empty, fill the room

An empty room tends to feel colder. Furniture, books, or other objects in the room absorb heat and release it slowly. So, make sure the room isn't too bare.