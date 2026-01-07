Drinking Too Much Tea or Coffee in Winter? Read This Important Health Warning
Winter Tea Coffee Habits: Many of us are always drinking tea or coffee. There are many types of tea like milk tea, black tea, mint tea, and ginger tea. People find any excuse to drink it. Is this a good thing?
Some health problems may arise
Tea can be healthy, but studies show it may cause issues. Regular tea drinking lowers risks of heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes, but benefits depend on the type and amount.
What's in tea?
Tea contains flavonoids and catechins. These are two powerful antioxidants that fight against oxidative stress. It may also reduce the risk of some types of cancer.
Benefits of tea
Herbs like ginger or mint can relieve indigestion. They also boost the body's natural immunity. Additionally, many teas help boost immunity if you have a cold or flu.
If consumed in excess...
But overconsumption is a problem. Tannins in tea block iron absorption, risky for anemics. High caffeine intake disrupts sleep, causes restlessness, and increases heart rate.
When drunk on an empty stomach..
Drinking tea on an empty stomach can cause nausea or acid reflux. In some people, it can also cause dizziness. Over time, tannins can affect tooth enamel.
Can pregnant women drink it?
Generally, 3-4 cups of tea daily is safe for most. Those sensitive to caffeine or with health issues should drink less. Pregnant women should not exceed 2 cups (200mg caffeine).
