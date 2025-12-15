Experts warn the viral “T-Rex” sleep position can strain nerves, misalign the spine, and cause next day pain. Side sleeping is safest when arms stay neutral, while stomach sleeping is most harmful. Posture can improve overall sleep comfort.

Most of us fall asleep without giving much thought to how we position our bodies. But according to sleep specialists, the way you sleep could be silently shaping your posture, nerve health, and even how much pain you wake up with. From side sleeping styles to back and stomach positions, experts say some habits are far harder on the body than others. And one viral trend in particular the “T-Rex sleeper” is getting special attention for all the wrong reasons.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The T-Rex: Social Media’s Cozy Villain

Side-sleeping is generally healthy, but folding your arms tightly to your chest, the T-Rex position may be a recipe for discomfort. Sleep experts say people naturally curl up when stressed or anxious, and while the position may feel comforting, it doesn’t do your nerves any favors. Keeping the elbows and wrists bent for hours can compress nerves, slow blood flow, and lead to tingling, numbness, or next day shoulder pain. Over time, it may even contribute to nerve damage.

For healthier side sleeping, specialists recommend keeping arms straight or aligned with the torso (“pencil” position). This supports spinal alignment, reduces strain on joints, and prevents nerve compression. The classic foetal position can also be safe just avoid curling too tightly, which can restrict breathing and stiffen joints.

Back and Stomach: The Best and Worst of Both Worlds

Sleeping on your back can be great for spinal alignment, but it's not ideal for everyone. People with sleep apnea tend to worsen symptoms when lying face-up, and some experience neck or shoulder tension unless supported with proper pillows. The “soldier” position arms by the sides is generally better than sleeping with hands crossed on the chest, which can stress shoulder joints.

Front-sleeping, however, earns the lowest marks from nearly all experts. Sleeping on your stomach forces the neck into an unnatural twist and compresses the spine for hours, often leading to next-day stiffness. Even the half-stomach twist, where one leg and arm curl upward, can torque the spine and restrict breathing.

Experts agree that movement during sleep is healthy, and no one stays in one position all night. But if you frequently wake with pins and needles, soreness, or a dead arm, it may be time to rethink your posture—and fine-tune your pillow and mattress setup to support deeper, pain-free rest.