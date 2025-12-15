Indian Passport Ranking: Has the Indian passport's ranking strengthened or weakened in 2025? Find out India's rank in the Henley Passport Index 2025 and how many countries offer visa-free and visa-on-arrival travel.

The year 2025 is coming to an end, and people are exploring the country and the world. This year, the question must have crossed people's minds: has India's passport become stronger compared to last year, or has its ranking dropped?

Let us tell you that in 2025, the Indian passport is ranked 85th in the Henley Passport Index. Indian passport holders can travel to 57 countries without a visa or with a visa on arrival. Compared to 2024, the Indian passport's ranking has declined somewhat. Previously, the passport allowed visa-free travel to 62 countries, but now that number has decreased. Let's find out more about this.

Is the Indian Passport Stronger or Weaker This Year?

It's hard to say whether the Indian passport has become stronger or weaker in 2025. On one hand, there was a temporary increase of 8 countries in July, but in the October update, the rank dropped again. Nevertheless, there are still a number of visa-free or visa-on-arrival options available to holders.

What is the Henley Passport Index?

The Henley Passport Index works to rank passports from around the world. Countries are ranked by the number of destinations they provide visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to. If a country's passport offers visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to fewer countries, its ranking will be lower. Passports from some countries like Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and other European nations offer the most travel freedom, and their rankings have strengthened. You'll be surprised to know that the UAE has made it into the global top 10, giving travellers visa-free access to more countries.

How Much Benefit Will the Indian Passport Provide?

In 2025, the Indian passport showed strength for a while, but in the last update of the index, it slipped down again. Still, with an Indian passport, you can travel to several countries visa-free or get a visa on arrival.