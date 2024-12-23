Sleeping late every night? Know health risks, tips to improve sleep

Sleeping late at night has significant health impacts. Experts recommend 7-8 hours of sleep daily and warn against consistently late bedtimes

Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 10:59 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 10:59 AM IST

Side effects of sleeping late

Sleeping late at night effects: Modern lifestyles and technology have drastically changed our sleep patterns. Busy schedules lead to many people staying awake past midnight, often until 1 or 2 am.

Working late, using phones, tablets, laptops, or watching TV in bed contributes to late-night sleep. This is known as revenge bedtime procrastination, a harmful habit impacting our health

Consequences of late sleep

Sleeping late is unhealthy: Consistently sleeping late has adverse effects on health, disrupting the body's natural circadian rhythm. This can lead to various issues like digestive problems, tension, depression, stress, and mental health disorders

Health risks of late sleep

Disadvantages of sleeping late: Late nights disrupt the circadian rhythm, causing various health problems. This damages the body's hormonal system and weakens the digestive system

Impact of late sleep on focus

Reduced focus and memory: Sleeping late reduces concentration, memory, and mental alertness, potentially leading to mental health issues. It slows metabolism, causing weight gain, weakens the immune system, and increases susceptibility to diseases. Lack of sleep can also trigger anxiety, stress, and weight gain

Tips for sleeping early

Tips for early sleep: Avoid phones and tablets before bed as they disrupt sleep. Reading a book can help induce sleep. Dim or turn off room lights. Ideally, switch off your phone. Avoid looking at any lighted screens in bed

