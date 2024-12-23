Sleeping late every night? Know health risks, tips to improve sleep

Sleeping late at night has significant health impacts. Experts recommend 7-8 hours of sleep daily and warn against consistently late bedtimes

Side effects of sleeping late

Sleeping late at night effects: Modern lifestyles and technology have drastically changed our sleep patterns. Busy schedules lead to many people staying awake past midnight, often until 1 or 2 am.

Working late, using phones, tablets, laptops, or watching TV in bed contributes to late-night sleep. This is known as revenge bedtime procrastination, a harmful habit impacting our health