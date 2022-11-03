Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did you know sleep positions can help reduce heartburn risks? Read on to find out more

    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 3:13 PM IST

    Getting quality sleep is crucial for your overall health and sleeping in the proper position. Here are some reasons you must carefully select your sleeping position to avoid health complications.

    Digestive issues such as acidity, bloating, and constipation have become prevalent problems in modern times. While drinking adequate water, exercising regularly, chewing our food correctly, and having fibre-rich foods are known to help digestion, and how you sleep is also essential.

    According to experts, sleeping at night can affect your gut health as it aids digestion and reduces heartburn. Sleeping on the Left-side has more health benefits and can help transfer food from your small intestine to the large intestine. Sleeping on the left side can also prevent disorders such as gastro-oesophageal reflux disease that causes belching and heartburn. Sleeping on the left side can be helpful for proper digestion, and it’s equally important to know the impact of sleeping on your right side, back, or stomach. Some experts say sleeping on the right side after ingesting food is unhealthy.

    Similarly, sleeping on your back or your stomach is also not good, as sleeping on your stomach can increase the acid reflex. There should also be a gap of 2 hours between sleep and dinner to avoid acid reflux. It is essential to get proper quantity, and sleep quality will ensure better digestion, as experts say there is a link between sleep and gut health. The terminology ‘brain-gut axis’ means that all the hormones in your body are released early in the morning, around 5 am. 

    So, if there are any disturbances in your sleep will affect them, which, in turn, will affect your digestion in terms of indigestion, constipation, bloating, diarrhoea and acid reflux episodes. People who tend to sleep late, follow night shifts, binging on late-night dinners and late-night snacks, or stay awake and not get proper sleep can lead to indigestion. 

    Video Icon