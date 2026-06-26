The Health Ministry has proposed changing the shelf-life rule for imported drugs from over 60% remaining to a minimum of 12 months. The move aims to boost business, reduce wastage, and improve medicine availability, with exceptions for biologicals.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has published a draft notification proposing amendments to Rule 31 of the Drugs Rules, 1945, with the objective of rationalising the residual shelf-life requirement for imported drugs and further promoting Ease of Doing Business in the pharmaceutical sector.

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According to the press release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the draft amendment, published for public consultation vide Gazette Notification G S R 505 (E) dated 22nd June 2026, proposes to revise the existing requirement of a minimum residual shelf life of more than 60 per cent for imported drugs to a minimum residual shelf life of 12 months at the time of import.

Proposed Changes and Impact

However, in view of their specialised nature and public health considerations, the existing requirement of a minimum residual shelf life of more than 60 per cent shall continue to apply to biological products and radiopharmaceuticals. The proposed amendment seeks to facilitate greater efficiency in the pharmaceutical supply chain while maintaining the availability of quality medicines for patients.

By ensuring that imported drugs have a minimum remaining shelf life of twelve months upon entry into the country, the proposal provides sufficient time for distribution and consumption before expiry, thereby ensuring that patients continue to receive medicines with adequate usable shelf life. The amendment is also expected to improve utilisation of pharmaceutical inventories across the supply chain by reducing avoidable wastage of medicines arising from restrictive residual shelf-life requirements. This, in turn, is expected to optimise supply management, reduce costs, and strengthen the availability of essential medicines in the country, the release stated.

Regulatory Scope and Public Consultation

The Ministry has clarified that the proposed amendment pertains solely to the residual shelf-life requirement applicable at the time of import of drugs. The proposal does not alter any other regulatory requirements relating to the quality, safety or efficacy of medicines under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs Rules, 1945.

The Ministry has invited objections and suggestions from all stakeholders on the draft notification.