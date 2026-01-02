Experts reveal why champagne may be one of the healthiest alcoholic drinks. With lower sugar, fewer calories, antioxidants, and psychological benefits, dry champagne offers a lighter way to celebrate when enjoyed in moderation.

The pop of a champagne cork has long been the soundtrack of celebrations from weddings to New Year’s Eve. Beyond its glamour and fizz, experts say champagne may actually be one of the healthier alcoholic choices when enjoyed in moderation. Lower sugar, fewer calories, and even a few antioxidants help set it apart from many other party drinks.

Lower Sugar, Cleaner Sip

One of champagne’s biggest advantages lies in its sugar content. Most quality champagnes are labelled Brut, Extra Brut, or Brut Nature, meaning very little or no sugar is added during production. A typical glass of Brut champagne contains about 2 grams of sugar, far less than sweet cocktails or dessert wines.

Extra Brut and Brut Nature styles go even further, offering a crisp, dry taste with almost negligible sugar. This makes champagne a smarter option for those watching their sugar intake, especially compared to mixed drinks where syrups, juices, and liqueurs quickly push sugar levels sky high.

Fewer Calories Than Most Party Drinks

Champagne is also relatively light on calories. A standard 125 ml glass usually contains 80–90 calories, significantly lower than many popular cocktails that can exceed 200 calories per serving. Even some wine pours and sparkling mixers pack more calories simply due to larger serving sizes or added sugars.

This lower calorie count is one reason champagne has long been favoured at celebrations it feels indulgent without being excessively heavy. The key, of course, is sticking to a glass or two rather than polishing off the bottle.

Small Nutritional Perks (With a Big Caveat)

Because champagne is made partly from red grapes like Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier, it contains polyphenols antioxidants also found in red wine. These compounds may help reduce inflammation and support heart health when consumed in moderation.

Some studies suggest that light to moderate sparkling wine intake could have mild cardiovascular benefits, but experts stress that alcohol is never a health requirement. Any potential benefits disappear quickly with overconsumption.

Mindful Celebrations Matter

Beyond physical health, champagne also plays a psychological role in celebrations. Toasting marks milestones, signals new beginnings, and strengthens social bonds. Shared rituals like raising a glass can create a sense of connection, closure, and hope, especially during moments of transition such as the New Year.

Ultimately, champagne earns its reputation not just for elegance, but for balance. When chosen dry and enjoyed mindfully, it’s one of the lighter, cleaner ways to celebrate life’s biggest moments.