    When is Makar Sankranti, Lohri and Pongal? Know date, time and shubh muhurat

    Lohri is a harvest festival where farmers celebrate the end of the planting season by gathering around a bonfire. Pongal is the Tamil word for Makar Sankranti or Sankranthi. In Haryana and Punjab, Makar Sankranti is known as Maghi. The celebration is known as Uttarayana in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

    First Published Jan 11, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    It's that time of year when many states celebrate the winter harvest festivals of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, and Pongal. India has many different cultural identities, and these festivals embody the idea of unity in variety. Each of these festivals is observed in different states under different names, but the unifying thread is their association with the harvesting season. According to local customs, all of the celebrations have enormous cultural value.

    Let us look at the date, time, shubh muhurat and puja vidhi of all these three festivals.

    Lohri is a harvest festival where farmers celebrate the end of the planting season by gathering around a bonfire. Lohri is usually celebrated with zeal in the northern areas of India.

    When is Makar Sankranti, Lohri and Pongal? Know date, time and shubh muhurat RBA

    Lohri will be observed on January 14, according to Drik Panchang. The tithi of Lohri Sankranti will occur at 8:57 PM. The Brahma Muhurta will also last from 5:27 AM to 6:21 AM. Lohri entails praying to the Sun God and Goddess Lakshmi. The traditional bonfire, or Lohri fire, is lighted in the evening after sunset to signify the Sun giving warmth. While celebrating Lohri with dancing and music around the campfire, people offer the grains from the first harvest to the flames.

    When is Makar Sankranti, Lohri and Pongal? Know date, time and shubh muhurat RBA

    Makar Sankranti, also known as Maghi, is the day after Lohri. With the winter solstice and the beginning of longer days, this event symbolises the end of winter. Makar Sankranti honours the Sun God and commemorates the Sun's journey into Makara (Capricorn zodiac sign). Farmers mark the start of the harvest season by worshipping new crops. Makar Sankranti is extensively observed in the country's eastern and southern regions.

    Makar Sankranti occurs on January 14 this year, and according to local calendars, it will be observed on January 14 in several states. According to Drik Panchang, the Makar Sankranti Punya Kala will run from 7:15 a.m. to 5:46 p.m. (duration - 10 hours 31 minutes), while the Makar Sankranti Maha Punya Kala will start at 7:15 a.m. and terminate at 9:00 a.m. (Duration - 1 hour 45 minutes). Makar Sankranti is celebrated by taking a holy plunge in sacred water sources, doing charity by offering money to the poor, flying kites, cooking sesame and jaggery sweets, and worshipping cattle.

    When is Makar Sankranti, Lohri and Pongal? Know date, time and shubh muhurat RBA
    Pongal festival is widely observed in southern states. Pongal celebrations take place over four days. Pongal denotes growth or disturbance in Tamil. This celebration incorporates the worship of rain, sunlight, and agriculture to bring pleasure and prosperity. Pongal will be held this year from January 15 to January 18. Pongal is celebrated in Tamil Nadu by crafting traditional patterns known as kolams using rice powder in their houses. The kolams are created to welcome the goddess Lakshmi and bring money, success, and happiness into the home. Rice, jaggery, and lentils are used in a variety of cuisines.


     

