When is Friendship Day 2023? Date, history, significance and all you need to know

Friendship Day celebrates our significant relationships with our friends throughout our lives. After all, friendship is one of the most true types of interaction, with no regard for societal standards, caste, race, colour, age, religion, or ethnicity. Friends are our chosen family. They are there for us in our happy and sorrowful times. A friend not only celebrates for us when we succeed, but they also point out our bad behaviours or lend us a shoulder to cry on when we are down—Friendship Day celebrates this particular bond. So we provide all you need to know about this holiday so you can rejoice with your friends.

Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August in India. As a result, it will be commemorated this year on August 6, Sunday, 2023. Aside from India, a few other nations, including Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, and the United States, observe Friendship Day on the same day.

Also Read: Happy Friendship Day: 7 signs of a FAKE friend

Friendship Day 2023 History and Significance: In 1958, Joce Hall, the proprietor of Hallmark Cards, suggested the first Friendship Day festivities in Paraguay. However, it was not until 2011 that the United Nations confirmed an official date for the event. International Friendship Day was established on July 30. It is, however, observed on various dates across the world.

We sometimes take for granted the ties we share with our friends. As a result, a day like Friendship Day serves as a reminder to express thanks to our friends for their presence in our lives and for everything they have done for us. After all, friends are priceless in life. They raise us up when we stumble, give us their shoulders to weep on through difficult times, fight for us, and build memories that will last a lifetime.



Friendship Day 2023 Celebrations: People commemorate Friendship Day by surprising and gifting their friends, or by spending the day with them doing things they like. Aside from that, you may take them on excursions, take them out to dinner, enrol them in hobby lessons, and so on. Check out our list for additional inspiration..

Friendship Day 2023 History and Significance:

Joce Hall, the owner of Hallmark Cards, proposed Friendship Day celebrations for the first time in 1958 in Paraguay. However, it was in 2011 when United Nations announced an official date to mark the festival. They declared July 30 as International Friendship Day. However, it is celebrated on different dates throughout the world.

Also Read: Friendship Day 2023: 7 ways how internet has redefined friendships

Often, we take the bonds we share with our friends for granted. Therefore, a day like Friendship Day reminds us to show gratitude to our friends for their presence in our lives and for all that they have done for us. After all, friends are irreplaceable in life. They pick us up when we fall, give us their shoulders to cry during hard times, fight for us, and create a lifetime of memories.

Friendship Day 2023 Celebrations:

People celebrate Friendship Day by showering their friends with surprises, meaningful gifts or spending the day with them doing activities they enjoy. Apart from this, you can also go on trips, take them out for dinner, join hobby classes, and more. If you need more ideas, check out our list here.