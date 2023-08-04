Happy Friendship Day: 7 signs of a FAKE friend

Lifestyle
Recognizing fake friends is essential to maintaining healthy relationships. Here are seven signs to watch out for
Fake friends may betray your trust repeatedly or gossip about you behind your back.
They only reach out when they need something and show little interest in your well-being.
Fake friends may be unsupportive or dismissive of your accomplishments and goals.
They might encourage you to engage in harmful behaviours or put you down to feel better about yourself.
They are friendly one moment but distant or cold the next, showing inconsistent behaviour.
Fake friends may be envious of your success and try to undermine your achievements.
The friendship feels one-sided, with you putting in more effort and receiving little in return.