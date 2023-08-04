Lifestyle

Happy Friendship Day: 7 signs of a FAKE friend

Recognizing fake friends is essential to maintaining healthy relationships. Here are seven signs to watch out for

Consistent Betrayal

Fake friends may betray your trust repeatedly or gossip about you behind your back.
 

Selfishness

They only reach out when they need something and show little interest in your well-being.
 

Lack of Support

Fake friends may be unsupportive or dismissive of your accomplishments and goals.
 

Negative Influence

They might encourage you to engage in harmful behaviours or put you down to feel better about yourself.
 

Inconsistent Behavior

They are friendly one moment but distant or cold the next, showing inconsistent behaviour.
 

Jealousy

Fake friends may be envious of your success and try to undermine your achievements.
 

One-Sided Relationship

The friendship feels one-sided, with you putting in more effort and receiving little in return.
 

