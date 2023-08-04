Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Friendship Day 2023: 7 ways how internet has redefined friendships

    As Friendship Day 2023 approaches, discover the profound impact of the internet on friendship dynamics. Explore how global connections, virtual bonding, social media influence, real-time communication, online gaming, group chats, and memory sharing have changed us.

    Friendship Day 2023: 7 ways how internet has redefined friendships MSW EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

    Friendship dynamics have undergone significant transformations with the advent of the internet. The internet has revolutionized friendship dynamics, bringing friends closer regardless of physical distance. Global connectivity, virtual bonding, social media influence, real-time communication, online gaming, group chats, and memory sharing have redefined how we forge and maintain friendships. As Friendship Day on August 6, let us celebrate the ways technology has enriched our friendships, making the world a smaller, more connected place.

    Here are seven ways the internet has changed friendship dynamics:

    1. Global Connectivity

    The internet has erased geographical boundaries, enabling friends from different corners of the world to connect effortlessly. Social media platforms and messaging apps allow real-time communication, fostering friendships across borders and time zones.

    2. Social Media Influence

    Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter have reshaped how we share and maintain friendships. Friends can keep track of each other's lives, interests, and milestones through posts, stories, and updates.

    3. Virtual Bonding

    Online interactions have given rise to virtual friendships. People with shared interests, hobbies, or cultural backgrounds form strong bonds through online communities and forums.

    4. Real-Time Communication

    Instant messaging and video calls have made communication quicker and more accessible. Friends can stay in touch throughout the day, bridging gaps and fostering a sense of closeness.

    5. Online Gaming

    Multiplayer online gaming has become a popular way for friends to interact and bond virtually. Collaborating in games and conquering challenges strengthens friendships in an entertaining and engaging manner.

    6. Group Chats and Communities

    Online group chats and community forums allow friends to come together, discuss common interests, and plan events or activities. These virtual spaces facilitate better organization and coordination.

    7. Sharing Memories

    The internet has made sharing memories easier with photo-sharing platforms and cloud storage. Friends can reminisce about past experiences, ensuring cherished moments are never lost.

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    5 key steps to improve your mental health mis

    5 key steps to improve your mental health

    5 tips to keep in mind for eco friendly travel mis

    5 tips to keep in mind for eco-friendly travel

    Google Doodle honours Altina Schinasi designer of iconic cat eye eyeglass frame gcw

    Google Doodle honours Altina Schinasi, designer of iconic cat-eye eyeglass frame

    Stay Inspired: 6 ways to stay motivated for your Workouts MSW EAI

    Stay Inspired: 6 ways to stay motivated for your Workouts

    Better digestion to detoxification: Health benefits of Sprouts are endless! LMA

    Better digestion to detoxification: Health benefits of Sprouts are endless!

    Recent Stories

    Delhi Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves Goa with Jack Russell Terrier puppy; check details AJR

    Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves Goa with Jack Russell Terrier puppy; check details

    5 key steps to improve your mental health mis

    5 key steps to improve your mental health

    Akshay Kumar VS Sunny Deol: Who will win the advance booking race, 'OMG 2' or 'Gadar 2? RBA

    Akshay Kumar VS Sunny Deol: Who will win the advance booking race, 'OMG 2' or 'Gadar 2?

    Independence Day: Bina Das to Kalpana Dutta, 5 women freedom fighters ATG

    Independence Day: Bina Das to Kalpana Dutta, 5 women freedom fighters

    Home Minister Amit Shah refunds money deposited in Sahara through the 'Sahara Refund Portal'; check details AJR

    BREAKING: Home Minister Amit Shah refunds money deposited in Sahara through the 'Sahara Refund Portal'

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon