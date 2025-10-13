The Festival of Lights, Diwali 2025, is set to bring joy, prosperity, and togetherness across India and beyond. Here’s a complete guide to the Diwali 2025 calendar, including the dates for Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Laxmi Puja, Govardhan Puja,

Diwali, also called Deepawali, is among the most popular festivals in India, signifying the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Infection through family forth to enjoy happiness, prosperity, and spiritual emancipation. Diwali is to be celebrated with full vigor across the length and breadth of India over five auspicious days, spanning from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj. Here is a complete guide on the Diwali 2025 calendar regarding important dates and significance attached each day to it.

Dates for Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Laxmi Puja, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj:

Dhanteras: October 18, 2025 (Saturday)

Dhanteras, which is the day the Diwali festival is officially launched, Dhanteras festivals are held on this day in honour of Lord Dhanvantari, the god of health, and Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. Buying gold/silver or new utensils during Dhanteras is supposed to be extremely auspicious as it signifies prosperity and good luck.

Choti Diwali (Naraka Chaturdashi) – October 19, 2025 (Sunday)

The second day known as Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi commemorates the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon Narakasura. People wake up early and take ritual oil baths, while decorating their homes with diyas and rangoli. It is also a day for some mild celebrations before the eruptive Diwali night.

Diwali (Laxmi Puja) – October 20, 2025 (Monday)

The major and powerful day Diwali is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the one who bestows wealth and prosperity. Families conduct the Lakshmi Puja in the evening, lighting diyas, candles, and lanterns to welcome positive energy and blessings into their homes. The joyous night of the togetherness is filled with firecrackers, food, sharing sweets, etc.

Govardhan Puja – October 21, 2025 (Tuesday)

The fourth day of Diwali is called Govardhan Puja or Annakut. Devotees remember how Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill to save the villagers of Vrindavan from torrential rains. People cook and offer many types of food to Lord Krishna as a form of thankfulness.

Bhai Dooj – October 22, 2025 (Wednesday)

Bhai Dooj-the last day of the Diwali festival-commemorates the lovely bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters put a tilak on their brothers' foreheads and pray for their well-being and happiness while brothers give some gifts in return. A day full of emotions strengthens the family bonds.

Diwali 2025 promises five days of gaiety, lights, prayers, and togetherness from October 18 to October 22. Each day holds great cultural and spiritual significance that unites millions in the spirit of positivity and renewal. While diyas decorate homes all over India and abroad, this Festival of Lights reminds us once again that in darkness, hope shines the brightest.