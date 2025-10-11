Rahu in Shatabhisha: 3 Zodiac Signs Set to Gain Big After Diwali 2025
After Diwali 2025, Rahu’s transit into the Shatabhisha constellation is set to bring massive wealth, fame, and success to three fortunate signs. Discover if you're among the lucky ones as this planetary shift unlocks financial and career growth.
Rahu
Rahu is set to change constellations this November, moving into its own Nakshatra, Shatabhisha. This powerful transit will impact all zodiac signs, but for some, it brings particularly good news, signalling a rise in income and significant career advancement.
Capricorn
For Capricorns, Rahu’s transit into Shatabhisha could be a true game-changer. Expect notable success in your professional life, significant career advancement, and increased financial gains. Leadership roles and chances for foreign travel may also come your way.
Gemini
Geminis are set to benefit greatly from Rahu’s transit into Shatabhisha. As it enters your house of income, expect a substantial salary increase, exciting new career opportunities, and a sharp rise in business profits. Financial stability and growth are on the horizon.
Taurus
For Taurus natives, Rahu’s transit into Shatabhisha is highly favourable. As it enters your house of karma, it brings sudden financial gains, enhanced career stability, and strong professional momentum. It's an ideal time to launch a new business venture.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.