The festival of Raksha Bandhan, dubbed Rakhi, is one of the New Year festivals celebrated fondly in India and denotes the sacredness of the bond between siblings. It is observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Shravana (generally in August). A festival close to the hearts of Indians, Raksha Bandhan is an expression of love, protection, and lifelong commitment from a brother to a sister and vice versa.

Why Do We Celebrate the Rakhi Festival

The basic ceremony of Raksha Bandhan involves the sister tying an ornamental thread called rakhi around her brother’s wrist. The rakhi is a symbol of the sister’s prayers for her brother’s safety, while the brother takes the pledge to protect her from harm. This ceremony is usually followed by a tilak on the forehead of the brother, eating sweets, and gifting each other some cherished presents.

As time passed, this ceremony has included cousins, cherished friends, and even soldiers, thus fulfilling this festival's spirit of togetherness. In some areas, women tie rakhis around trees in a gesture of honoring Mother Nature in a ceremony called Vriksha Raksha Bandhan.

The Mythological and Historical Ties

The account of Raksha Bandhan finds a strong connection in the ancient Indian mythology and history itself.

Krishna and Draupadi: When Lord Krishna hurt his finger, Draupadi tore a piece of her sari to bandage it. Krishna was so moved that he pledged to protect her forever—a pledge he fulfilled when she was dishonored in the Kaurava court.

Indra and Sachi: In the Bhavishya Purana, Sachi tied a sacred thread around her husband Indra’s wrist just before a battle, invoking heavenly protection.

Rani Karnavati and Humayun: In a historical episode, Rani Karnavati of Mewar sent a rakhi to Mughal Emperor Humayun asking for protection for her kingdom. Honoring this bond, Humayun hurried to her aid, demonstrating that Raksha Bandhan is larger than religion or politics.

An Interfaith Festival

Although traditionally a Hindu festival, it is celebrated by Jains, Sikhs (as Rakhardi), and even some Muslims in India. The principles of love, duty, and protection are common to nearly every culture and generation.

In a globalized environment, Raksha Bandhan celebrations are now part of the fervor exhibited by the Indian diaspora. Siblings separated by miles mail rakhis to each other or alternatively have virtual celebrations and rejoice in keeping traditions alive in modern ways.

Raksha Bandhan is beyond the rituals because it is a celebration reaffirming emotional bonds. It is a day when families come together to share memories and honor relationships. A simple thread, or even a grand celebration, Raksha Bandhan is more about promising to stand for each other—forever.