Raksha Bandhan 2025: Know date, auspicious time, significance
Raksha Bandhan 2025 will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9th. The auspicious time for tying Rakhi is from 5:39 AM to 1:34 PM. This year, there will be no Bhadra shadow during Raksha Bandhan
1 Min read
110
Image Credit : Pinterest
Raksha Bandhan is a major Hindu festival symbolizing the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters
210
Image Credit : Gemini
On this day, a sister ties a Rakhi on her brother's wrist, wishing for his protection. The brother promises to protect her throughout his life.
310
Image Credit : Pinterest
According to the Panchang, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated every year on Shravan Purnima (Shravan 2025). This festival falls in August.
410
Image Credit : Getty
Learn when Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated in 2025. Find out the date, auspicious time for tying Rakhi.
510
Image Credit : Google Gemini
Raksha Bandhan 2025 Date: Saturday, August 9, 2025. Shravan Purnima starts: Friday, August 8, from 12:12 PM. Shravan Purnima Tithi ends: Saturday, August 9, at 1:24 PM.
610
Image Credit : our own
Purnima is on Udayatithi, August 9th. Raksha Bandhan, along with related rituals, will be observed on this day.
710
Image Credit : our own
Tie Rakhi on Saturday, August 9th, between 5:39 AM and 1:34 PM. This is the most auspicious time. After 1:34 PM, Purnima Tithi ends and Bhadra month begins.
810
Image Credit : our own
Avoid auspicious activities during Bhadra. It's considered inauspicious to tie Rakhi during this time.
910
Image Credit : iSTOCK
Bhadra starts on Shravan Purnima, August 8th, at 2:12 PM and ends on August 9th at 1:52 AM.
1010
Image Credit : iSTOCK
This year, there's no Bhadra during Raksha Bandhan. You can tie Rakhi from morning until 1:34 PM.
