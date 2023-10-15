Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    What is Global Handwashing Day? Reasons why washing hands should matter to you

    Global Handwashing Day is an annual global advocacy day dedicated to promoting handwashing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives. It is observed on October 15th each year.
     

    What is Global Handwashing Day? Reasons why washing hands should matter to you RBA EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 15, 2023, 7:15 AM IST

    The first Global Handwashing Day was held in 2008 when over 120 million children in more than 70 countries washed their hands with soap. Since then, community and national leaders have used Global Handwashing Day to spread the word about handwashing, build sinks and tippy taps, and demonstrate the simplicity and value of clean hands. It is supported by governments, schools, international institutions, civil society groups, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), commercial corporations, people, and others.

    Significance: Global Handwashing Day underlines the importance of clean hands in saving lives and encourages the adoption of this simple yet effective practise for better public health, with the ultimate objective of ensuring that handwashing with soap becomes a habit for everyone everywhere. The day promotes the practice of regular handwashing with soap as a simple yet effective way to prevent germ transmission and reduce the risk of illnesses such as diarrhoea, respiratory infections, and cholera, which cause a significant number of deaths, particularly among children in developing countries.

    Theme: The subject for 2023 Global Handwashing Day is "Clean hands are within reach" and serves as a platform for teaching people, particularly children, on the significance of hand hygiene and how to wash their hands properly.

    Here are some compelling reasons why handwashing should matter to everyone:

    What is Global Handwashing Day? Reasons why washing hands should matter to you RBA EAI

    Preventing Disease Transmission: Handwashing is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of germs and infections. It helps reduce the transmission of diseases like respiratory infections, gastrointestinal illnesses, and more.

    Life-saving Practice: According to the World Health Organization (WHO), hand hygiene, including handwashing with soap, is one of the simplest and most effective measures to prevent infections and save lives.

    Promotes Personal Hygiene: Regular handwashing promotes personal cleanliness, which is essential for overall health and well-being. It helps remove dirt, grime, and harmful microorganisms from your hands.

    Reduces Diarrheal Diseases: Diarrheal diseases significantly cause mortality, particularly in children. Handwashing with soap can reduce the risk of diarrheal diseases by about 30%.

    Prevents Respiratory Infections: Besides gastrointestinal illnesses, handwashing also helps prevent respiratory infections like colds, flu, and pneumonia, as these diseases are often spread through respiratory droplets that may land on surfaces.

    Protects Vulnerable Populations: Handwashing is especially crucial for vulnerable populations, such as young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems, who are more susceptible to infections.

    Supports Healthcare Settings: Hand hygiene is fundamental in healthcare settings to prevent healthcare-associated infections. It is a critical component of infection control in hospitals and clinics.

    Contributes to Community Health: When individuals practice good hand hygiene, they contribute to the overall health of their communities. Healthy individuals are less likely to spread infections to others.

    What is Global Handwashing Day? Reasons why washing hands should matter to you RBA EAI

    Affordable and Accessible: Handwashing with soap is a simple, cost-effective, and widely accessible practice. It doesn't require specialised equipment or resources, making it feasible for people of all backgrounds.

    Empowers Individuals: Practicing regular handwashing empowers individuals to take charge of their own health and well-being. It's a simple action that can have a significant impact on overall health outcomes.

    Global Handwashing Day serves as a reminder of hand hygiene's critical role in preventing illness and promoting health worldwide. It encourages individuals, communities, and organisations to take action and promote this life-saving practice.

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2023, 7:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Navratri 2023 Day 1: Know about Shardiya's shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, aarti, bhog and more RBA

    Navratri 2023 Day 1: Know about Shardiya's shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, aarti, bhog and more

    Daily Horoscope for October 15 2023 Aries Gemini Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Pisces Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 15, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Leo; Difficult day for Gemini

    Numerology Prediction for October 15 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 15, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Know how moisturizers enhance your skin's health rkn eai

    Know how moisturizers enhance your skin's health

    Navaratri 2023: Skin care during festive season; add Ayurvedic and natural products to your routine RBA

    Navaratri 2023: Skin care during festive season; add Ayurvedic and natural products to your routine

    Recent Stories

    Navratri 2023 Day 1: Know about Shardiya's shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, aarti, bhog and more RBA

    Navratri 2023 Day 1: Know about Shardiya's shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, aarti, bhog and more

    Daily Horoscope for October 15 2023 Aries Gemini Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Pisces Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 15, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Leo; Difficult day for Gemini

    Numerology Prediction for October 15 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 15, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    India eager to host 2036 Olympics, 2029 Summer Youth Olympic Games: PM Modi tells IOC

    India eager to host 2036 Olympics, 2029 Summer Youth Olympic Games: PM Modi tells IOC

    India Vs Pak: Vijay Deverakonda, Gautham Vasudev, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar channel excitement for World Cup match vma

    India Vs Pak: Vijay Deverakonda, Gautham Vasudev, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar channel excitement for World Cup match

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon