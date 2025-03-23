Instant Khajoor Shake for Sehri: No Weakness or Thirst During Ramadan

Lifestyle
Soak the dates in lukewarm water for 10-15 minutes to soften them for easy blending.
In a mixer, add the soaked dates, cold milk, almonds, and honey. Blend well until creamy.
Now add cardamom powder and ice cubes, and blend once more to make the shake cold and fragrant.
Pour the prepared shake into a glass and garnish with chopped almonds or date pieces.
Drinking it at Sehri will prevent weakness and thirst throughout the day. It is rich in fiber and natural sugar, providing instant energy to the body.
