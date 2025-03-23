Lifestyle

Instant Khajoor Shake for Sehri: No Weakness or Thirst During Ramadan

Ingredients

  • Dates – 6-7 (pitted)
  • Cold milk – 1 glass
  • Almonds – 4-5 (soaked)
  • Honey – 1 tsp (optional)
  • Cardamom powder – 1 pinch (to taste)
  • Ice cubes – 3-4 (optional)

Soak the Dates

Soak the dates in lukewarm water for 10-15 minutes to soften them for easy blending.

Blend All Ingredients

In a mixer, add the soaked dates, cold milk, almonds, and honey. Blend well until creamy.

Add Cardamom Powder

Now add cardamom powder and ice cubes, and blend once more to make the shake cold and fragrant.

Pour into a Glass and Garnish

Pour the prepared shake into a glass and garnish with chopped almonds or date pieces.

Consume at Sehri and Stay Energetic All Day

Drinking it at Sehri will prevent weakness and thirst throughout the day. It is rich in fiber and natural sugar, providing instant energy to the body.

