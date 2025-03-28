Worried about AI taking over? Bill Gates says THESE 3 jobs are safe

Read Full Gallery

With the entry of Artificial Intelligence (AI), there's a buzz that humans won't be needed in many fields and that many jobs are at risk of disappearing. In such times, tech giant Bill Gates has revealed jobs that won't be affected by AI. What are those jobs?

In this tech era, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is doing wonders... This technology created by humans is dominating human intelligence itself. The advanced technology designed for convenience is now questioning human existence... There's concern that this AI is similar. There's an argument that if Artificial Intelligence enters all fields, jobs and employment opportunities will be affected. It's being heavily promoted that not only ordinary employees but also experts in various fields are at risk of being on the streets due to AI. There's a large discussion about the negative consequences of AI technology. In this context, tech giant and Microsoft head Bill Gates recently made interesting comments about this AI. He explained not which fields it will affect, but which fields it won't affect. Bill Gates stated that no matter how much AI develops, it can't affect three fields. Therefore, the Microsoft founder revealed interesting things, saying that employees in those fields can be carefree without worrying about AI.

These are the three jobs that AI can't do: 1. Software Jobs: This software industry created Artificial Intelligence. There's a buzz that AI might swallow jobs in this field and that a large number of techies will be affected. But Bill Gates says that AI may not have much impact on software employees. AI may be useful for general programming tasks... but AI doesn't work in complex tasks like coding. Many things have to be taken into account to do coding... accuracy is very important. It's difficult if it's even slightly off. So AI can't code as perfectly as humans do... AI can't solve any coding problems... so humans will always be needed in software jobs. So Bill Gates commented that software employees are safe. 2. Energy Sector: Currently, the energy sector is developing rapidly. New ones are becoming available with traditional energy sources. In particular, efforts are being made to bring renewable energy sources that do not harm the environment. In this context, decisions have to be taken according to the changing conditions in the energy sector. So AI can't make strategic decisions like energy sector experts... so jobs in this field have to be continued.

3. Life sciences: AI has not fulfilled the human need in this field either. AI technology can be used for tasks such as data analysis and disease diagnosis... but Bill Gates said that it is not useful in medical research. Many things are taken into account in medical research... the result depends on the thinking and skills of the researchers. AI cannot think creatively... and it does not act according to human emotions. So Bill Gates believes that AI will not have much impact on medical research.

