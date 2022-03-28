Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Real reason why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars; read this

    First Published Mar 28, 2022, 2:02 PM IST

    Here's what we know, why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the Oscars stage for this joke about wife, explained

    At the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith became enraged when Chris Rock made an ugly remark, intended as a joke, about Jada Pinkett Smith. Will walked up to the stage and whacked Chris.
     

    During the 94th Academy Awards, the crowd was surprised when stars Will Smith and Chris Rock had an unplanned on-stage brawl. As Chris Rock entered the stage at the Oscars to present the trophy for best documentary, the comedian made a joke about the actor's wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith. Will was spotted laughing at first, then Jada was seen rolling her eyes. Will then stepped up to the stage and smacked Chris.
     

    “Javier Bardem and his wife are both nominated. Now, if she loses, he can’t win,” Rock started his piece, adding, “He is praying that Will Smith wins, like, please, lord. Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it, all right?” As the joke received a tepid response, Rock added: “That was a nice one!”
     

    Jada previously revealed that she was afflicted with alopecia, a hair loss disorder. She originally went out about it in 2018, and she has since shared her struggles with the ailment on social media. She had stated that she had opted to chop her hair short after finding handfuls of it in the shower. "It was one of those moments in my life when I was genuinely shivering with terror." "That's why I chopped my hair, and why I'll keep cutting it," she explained. It is an autoimmune condition that affects the hair follicles, causing bald areas as well as hair loss.

    After Will slapped Chris, the entire auditorium went silent for a few seconds, Will came back to his seat and shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your (F****) mouth.” Even though there was no mic on Will, his audio was clearly audible. At the end of the exchange, Chris said, “That was the greatest night in the history of television.”
     

    According to the Associated Press, Daniel Kaluuya approached Will during the commercial break and Denzel Washington escorted him to the side of the stage. They spoke and hugged as Tyler Perry joined them. According to the agency, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were also said to have spoken to Will and Jada during one of the commercial breaks.

     

    Soon later, Will received his first Academy Award. He was named Best Actor for his work in King Richard. Will apologised to the Academy and spoke about the value of family in his life in his acceptance speech. 

