Lifestyle
Sometimes thirst is mistaken for cravings. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.
Skipping meals can drop blood sugar levels and triggers cravings for sugary foods and eat balanced meals with protein, healthy fats, and carbohydrates.
Lack of sleep can break hunger hormones, increase cravings for high-sugar, high-calorie foods. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night.
Protein like lean meats, beans, nuts, and dairy helps keep you feel full to avoid cravings.
When you crave sugars, opt for healthier options like fresh fruits, yogurt, or a small piece of dark chocolate.
Stress can trigger cravings for sugary comfort foods. Practice stress-relief techniques like meditation, yoga, deep breathing exercises.
Sodas, energy drinks, and sugary coffee drinks can contribute to sugar cravings, instead take water, herbal teas.
Fiber helps regulate blood sugar levels add fiber-rich foods like vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and legumes into your meals.
Avoid food with labels that shows hidden sugars in products like sauces, dressings, and packaged foods.
