Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from September 11 to September 17, 2023

Renowned astrologer Chirag Daruwalla predicts what is in store this week for all Zodiac signs as per his reading of Tarot Cards. Here is Tarot prediction for September 11 to September 17, 2023.

Aries: FIVE OF CUPS

You will see why the mind is not getting the solution even after getting the things you wanted so far. You will feel restless throughout the day. Your efforts to take career related decisions are getting less. It will be necessary to increase concentration related to work. Things that you used to ignore till now seem to cause disputes. There may be a feeling of stiffness in the shoulders.

Auspicious Color:- Pink

Auspicious number:- 6

Taurus : THE EMPRESS

Try to strike a balance between personal matters and family responsibilities. There will be no resolution about the subject which was being worried about. The change itself still has to wait. You have to look at how you can progress and maintain the position you have at work. Don't take the relationship further if you are not mentally ready yet. There may be swelling in the back.

Auspicious Color : Red

Auspicious Number : 3

Gemini : TEN OF PENTACLES

You may feel close to family members, yet you are seen trying to preserve each relationship by remembering the experience they have gained. Self-awareness can save you from the emotional distress that can occur. It will be necessary for you to make certain things clear. People connected with the business sector have to keep working as per the plan. Do not let work discipline slip at all. You will feel clarity in your thoughts towards partner and relationship due to which you will take appropriate action. There may be problems like cold and cough. Avoid cold food completely.

Auspicious Color:- Blue

Auspicious number:- 8

Cancer: FOUR OF SWORDS

By focusing on things related to the present, you only seem lost in thoughts related to the future. There will be mental discomfort due to the words spoken by the person. But it will also be necessary for you to understand what you have done wrong. You have to be very careful not to hurt anyone's feelings by any of your actions. Decisions related to career seem to change from time to time. Do not implement any big decision in the present time. You will not be able to take a decision now even after getting the marriage proposal. There may be a feeling of stiffness in the back.

Auspicious Color:- Yellow

Auspicious number:- 9

Leo: EIGHT OF WANDS

Progress in matters according to the plan will keep the mind resolved. Time spent with family members will be enjoyable. You can handle family responsibilities well, due to which family members respect you. Due to the responsibilities you get at the workplace, you will get an opportunity to increase your ability and efficiency. Communication with spouse will continue properly. Stomach related problems can cause minor problems.

Auspicious Color:- Orange

Auspicious number:- 4

Virgo: THE FOOL

He will be able to give reality to what he was planning to implement. There may be a meeting with a loved one of the family. Any type of stress will be relieved due to a pleasant atmosphere at the workplace. You will get the support of your partner, but there is a need to solve your own problems. Health may deteriorate due to food and drink.

Auspicious Color : Grey

Auspicious Number : 7

Libra : THREE OF CUPS

Today will prove fruitful for you. Positive news will be received at the beginning of the day, due to which the mind will be happy. Don't take discussions with people too personally. Every person gives his opinion and because of his opinion, he damages himself mentally by weighing himself right or wrong every time. Sudden payment may be received by the customer. Today you will also find a way to start some big work. Partners will try to spend time with each other. Breathing and chest related disorders can be bothersome to a lesser extent.

Auspicious Color:- White

Auspicious number:- 6

Scorpio: FOUR OF PENTACLES

Your desire to change your situation will increase. But still you will find it difficult to let go of old thoughts. Due to changes in close relationships, mental anxiety and dilemmas will increase. Keep working according to the plan by making work related targets. There will be indifference towards the relationship due to partner giving priority to everything. There is a possibility of eye infection.

Auspicious Color:- Pink

Auspicious number:- 2

Sagittarius: NINE OF PENTACLES

You may be disappointed in what you hoped to get. For now, just be positive about things that are out of your control. Do not take any risk. Money income will increase. Don't express your thoughts to your partner. Headache may be a problem.

Auspicious Color : Grey

Auspicious Number : 7

Capricorn: QUEEN OF PENTACLES

Today you will know the reason why you haven't got the fixed thing in life yet. Your outlook towards life will change. Try to fulfill all the responsibility of the work by yourself. Economic situation will require focus on marketing. There will be anxiety related to life but you will remain positive because of your efforts. Cough and cough may suffer.

Auspicious Color : Purple

Auspicious Number : 9

Aquarius : THE HIGH PRIESTESS

Observe why the same experience is happening over and over again. Due to growing laziness and low will power within you, you will not consider it appropriate to undertake any kind of work or responsibility on this day. It is necessary to be financially strong to pursue higher education. There will be resentment among family members due to the decision taken by you. Knee pain can cause problems.

Auspicious Color : White

Auspicious Number : 3

Pisces : KNIGHT OF SWORDS

Your desire to achieve progress in life will remain alert. You are seen facing every problem and difficulty with full strength. You will be able to reach the goal by using the target that is related to work. Old things may happen while talking with the partner. There will be problem in shoulder and neck.

Auspicious Color : Yellow

Auspicious Number : 4