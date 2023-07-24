Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from July 24 to July 30, 2023

Aries:- THE SUN

You will try to get out of the negative effects of life and focus on positive things. A new hope seems to wake up in your mind, due to which you will also start efforts in a new direction.

Realize that your goal has not changed; only the way to achieve it has changed. You may get appreciation from superiors due to the work done by you and the quality of work. Believe in

yourself. There will be positivity in relationships. Urine infection related problems can occur in a large amount. Don't neglect anything related to health.

Auspicious Color:- Yellow

Auspicious number:- 6

Taurus:- FOUR OF PENTACLES

Your desire to change your situation will increase. But still you will find it difficult to let go of old thoughts. Due to changes in close relationships, mental anxiety and dilemmas will increase.

Keep working according to the plan by making work related targets. There will be indifference towards the relationship due to partner giving priority to everything. There is a possibility of

eye infection.

Auspicious Color:- Pink

Auspicious number:- 2

Gemini:- EIGHT OF PENTACLES

You are making the mistake of thinking yourself weak because of people's help. You have all the power to change your situation. You will need to face the situation with determination keeping the faith alive within you. Don't worry at all about the results. It will be necessary for you to resolve everything related to the present immediately. People preparing for competitive exams will have to work harder. You will try to remove the pressure from your partner and the difference in your thoughts. Body feels dehydrated. Put some emphasis on liquid diet.

Auspicious Color:- Green

Auspicious number:- 4

Cancer:- FOUR OF SWORDS

By focusing on things related to the present, you only seem lost in thoughts related to the future. There will be mental discomfort due to the words spoken by the person. But it will also be necessary for you to understand what you have done wrong. You have to be very careful not to hurt anyone's feelings by any of your actions. Decisions related to career seem to change

from time to time. Do not implement any big decision in the present time. You will not be able to take a decision now even after getting the marriage proposal. There may be a feeling of

stiffness in the back.

Auspicious Color:- Yellow

Auspicious number:- 7

Leo:- THE EMPEROR

It will change the way you see the negativity of the situations you are experiencing and the experiences you are having. Spending time with old friends will bring joy and a sense of progress so far. Efforts will be made by you to increase the sense of hard work by increasing the sense of dedication in you. Due to giving priority to career related matters, major progress will be achieved soon. Due to the change within you, decisions regarding relationships will also be seen to change. Leg pain and weakness will be felt but there will be no cause for concern.

Auspicious Color:- Red

Auspicious Number:- 1

Virgo:- TEN OF PENTACLES

You may feel close to family members, yet you are seen trying to preserve each relationship by remembering the experience they have gained. Self-awareness can save you from the

emotional distress that can occur. It will be necessary for you to make certain things clear. People connected with the business sector have to keep working as per the plan. Do not let

work discipline slip at all. You will feel clarity in your thoughts towards partner and relationship due to which you will take appropriate action. There may be problems like cold and cough.

Avoid cold food completely.

Auspicious Color:- Blue

Auspicious number:- 2

Libra - EIGHT OF WANDS

Progress in matters according to the plan will keep the mind resolved. Time spent with family members will be enjoyable. You can handle family responsibilities well, due to which family

members respect you. Due to the responsibilities you get at the workplace, you will get an opportunity to increase your ability and efficiency. Communication with spouse will continue properly. Stomach related problems can cause minor problems.

Auspicious Color:- Orange

Auspicious number:- 3

Scorpio:- FIVE OF CUPS

You will see why the mind is not getting the solution even after getting the things you wanted so far. You will feel restless throughout the day. Your efforts to take career related decisions are getting less. It will be necessary to increase concentration related to work. Things that you used to ignore till now seem to cause disputes. There may be a feeling of stiffness in the shoulders.

Auspicious Color:- Pink

Auspicious number:- 5

Sagittarius:- THREE OF CUPS

Today will prove fruitful for you. Positive news will be received at the beginning of the day, due to which the mind will be happy. Don't take discussions with people too personally. Every

person gives his opinion and because of his opinion, he damages himself mentally by weighing himself right or wrong every time. Sudden payment may be received by the customer. Today you will also find a way to start some big work. Partners will try to spend time with each other. Breathing and chest related disorders can be bothersome to a lesser extent.

Auspicious Color:- White

Auspicious number:- 6

Capricorn:- TWO OF SWORDS

You will not be able to do any kind of work today due to feeling confused about everything. The growing restlessness of the mind can prove painful to you as well as to others. It will be

necessary for you to resolve your situation by discussing with experienced people. Any decision will have to be put forward again. Aspirants who wish to work abroad will get a job as expected but before accepting this job it is necessary to understand the situation completely. Why are you ignoring some things related to relationships even though they are coming in front of you and what decision are you afraid to take pay attention to these two things.

Auspicious Color:- Grey

Auspicious number:- 9

Aquarius:- THE HIEROPHANT

Due to many happenings today, your faith in spiritual matters seems to be increasing. Believe in hard work and hard work. The situation will change soon. It will be necessary for you to

increase your inner self-control. Take special care not to use profanity while talking to anyone. There may be success in higher education related endeavors. Happiness will be the solution in married life. Sore throat and cough may increase.

Auspicious Color:- Purple

Auspicious Number:- 8

Pisces:- SEVEN OF PENTACLES

Your hard work may take longer to bear fruit. Court-related disputes will also take longer than expected to resolve. Family members may try to obstruct your work. Don't give any more

information than necessary. People who want to start a business will need to get more information related to their work. It will take time to get rid of partner's displeasure. Body

should be given complete rest.

Auspicious Color:- White

Auspicious number:- 7