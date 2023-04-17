Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from April 17 to April 23, 2023

    Renowned astrologer Chirag Daruwalla predicts what is in store this week for all Zodiac signs as per his reading of Tarot Cards. Here is Tarot prediction for April 17 to April  23, 2023.

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions from April 17 to April 23 2023 gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Apr 17, 2023, 1:00 AM IST

    Aries:- FIVE OF CUPS 

    Ganesha says by interacting with people, you can gain a great deal of knowledge about things that you used to ignore until now. It will be necessary to understand the extent to which  family and friends interfere in personal problems. Stay away from things that hurt you emotionally today. Due to wrong way of work you may have to redo it. There is a possibility of dispute with spouse. Deterioration in health will prove painful. Seek help from a doctor if necessary. 

    Auspicious Color:- Purple 

    Auspicious number:- 3 

     

    Taurus:- SEVEN OF PENTACLES 

    Ganesha says losses incurred so far due to decisions made regarding money can be undone. It may not be possible to invest a large amount now, but by planning you can secure the  future for financial aspects. Do not deal at all in the purchase of land on this day. People involved in business sector will need to emphasize on improving relationship with clients. Partner  will feel distant due to being too busy in personal matters. The effect of wrong eating habits can be seen on health.  

    Auspicious Color:- White 

    Auspicious Number:- 7 

     

    Gemini:- THREE OF WANDS 

    Ganesha says the opportunity you've been hoping for seems to be coming in the next few days. You will feel the need to make appropriate changes in personality to achieve your goals.  Realizing one's mistakes seems to change life. Don't worry about the people with whom the relationship is changing. You can get help from a friend to expand your work abroad. Both  positive and negative things related to relationships will be experienced today. There is a possibility of increased cough problem. 

    Auspicious Color: Pink 

    Auspicious number:- 2 

     

    Cancer:- ACE OF WANDS 

    Ganesha says although less easy, you can create problems for yourself just by not using the time properly. To what extent people's expectations are important and what is the responsibility and duty on you, you must follow these two things. There is an opportunity to strengthen the financial side. Don't do any work related laziness at present. Partners will try to change their  nature together. Stomach related infections can cause major problems. 

    Auspicious Color:- Yellow 

    Auspicious Number:- 9 

     

    Leo: THE MOON 

    Ganesha says you have to be careful not to deviate from your goal because of what other people say. Due to the fickleness that arises in the mind, the desire to get an answer to  everything immediately will prevail, which may lead to mistakes. Attention seems to wander from work. Don't let anything important get overlooked at all. It will be necessary for you to  change the career related plan you have made. You have to understand that you cannot  overcome the depression felt by the partner every time. The problem of cold and cough will be  less. 

    Auspicious Color:- Yellow 

    Auspicious Number:- 11 

     

    Virgo: STRENGTH 

    Ganesha says you will need to work on keeping the ego in check while strengthening your will power. There is a possibility that someone will use the mistakes made by you against you.  Do not be afraid of anything at all, especially fearing condemnation and disgrace; do not give up the truth at all. As expected, changes can be made in work related matters, but hard work will be required. Need to show restraint with partner. Stomach inflammation will prove to be painful. 

    Auspicious Color:- Green 

    Auspicious number:- 9 

     

    Libra: FIVE OF SWORDS 

    Ganesha says due to the increased hustle and bustle associated with life, mental fatigue can occur. Efforts to complete important tasks today will increase busyness, but you may also feel depressed due to incomplete work. It will be necessary for you to maintain a balance between your ability and your expectation. Gaining fame may be delayed despite bringing expected  changes. Confusion regarding relationships seems to be increasing. Don't make decisions at all in the present. Piles may be a problem. 

    Auspicious Color:- Blue 

    Auspicious number:- 1 

     

    Scorpio:  WHEEL OF FORTUNE 

    Ganesha says even if the situation is in your favor, you will try to change the action due to negative thoughts arising in the mind. There is a need to work with the present and the future in mind. Remember that it is possible to change the future with the help of a change in thoughts. It will be necessary to pay attention to every little thing related to work. Don't think too much  about the things that are out of your control right now in your love life. It will be necessary for you to overcome sleep related problems. 

    Auspicious Color:- Red 

    Auspicious number:- 4 

     

    Sagittarius: TWO OF SWORDS 

    Ganesha says the cracks you feel in both your expectations and reality can cause anxiety. You are trying to improve the situation with your thoughts, but due to not doing the work properly; you will not see the change. It would be wrong for you to try to bring about any kind of big change by being yourself these days. The effect of politics going on in the workplace can be  seen on the quality of work. Life related anxiety will be felt due to spouse. Body can be dehydrated; liquid diet has to be emphasized. 

    Auspicious colour:- Saffron 

    Auspicious number:- 6 

     

    Capricorn: FOUR OF SWORDS 

    Ganesha says physical energy may be lacking today due to worries about making everyone in the family feel related. Lack of transparency with any person will make it difficult to  understand each other's thoughts, which can also lead to misunderstandings. Due to change in work place, work load may increase. The partner will need to be given a chance to correct  his mistakes. The problem of cough and cold may increase. 

    Auspicious Color:- Blue 

    Auspicious number:- 3 

     

    Aquarius: THE HIGH PRIESTESS 

    Ganesha says for the kind of goal you want to achieve, you have to prepare yourself to face many difficulties with hard work and perseverance. You can achieve this goal soon, but the  path to achieve it is complicated and difficult. Never stop trying because of any kind of obstacle you feel. There will be a need to increase efforts to get higher education related to your field of work. You will feel depressed due to things hidden by your partner. You may feel stiffness in the shoulders. 

    Auspicious Color:- White 

    Auspicious number:- 1 

     

    Pisces: NINE OF WANDS 

    Ganesha says the feeling of protecting things and people close to your heart grows. You will know what people think about you. In today's time the truth of the situation will come out  automatically, due to which big losses can be avoided. Do not take any kind of loan at present, to expand the work. Someone may try to increase the distance between you and your  partner. Migraine problem seems to increase. 

    Auspicious Color:- Green 

    Auspicious Number:- 5 

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2023, 1:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for April 17 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 17, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for April 17 2023 Aries Taurus Virgo Cancer Leo Libra Aquarius gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 17, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Cancer; control your anger Virgo

    MET GALA 2023: All you need to know about fashion event; Theme, guest list, when, where and more AHA

    MET GALA 2023: All you need to know about fashion event; Theme, guest list, when, where and more

    Who is Nandini Gupta, Rajasthani beauty who got crowned Femina Miss India 2023? vma

    Who is Nandini Gupta, Rajasthani beauty crowned Femina Miss India 2023?

    How to manage PCOD, are medicines required for all women with this hormonal disorder? RBA

    How to manage PCOD, are medicines required for all women with this hormonal disorder?

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Prediction for April 17 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 17, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for April 17 2023 Aries Taurus Virgo Cancer Leo Libra Aquarius gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 17, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Cancer; control your anger Virgo

    IPL 2023, GT vs RR: Shimron Hetmyer finishing abilities allow Rajasthan Royals to break Gujarat Titans jinx; Twitter delirious-ayh

    IPL 2023, GT vs RR: Hetmyer's finishing abilities allow Rajasthan to break Gujarat jinx; Twitter delirious

    IPL 2023, MI vs KKR: Venkatesh Iyer ton in vain as Mumbai Indians outsmart Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets-ayh

    IPL 2023, MI vs KKR: Venkatesh Iyer's ton in vain as Mumbai outsmarts Kolkata by 5 wickets

    Hrithik Roshan slammed after bodyguard pushes delivery boy while taking selfie with Bollywood star AHA

    Hrithik Roshan slammed after bodyguard pushes delivery boy while taking selfie with Bollywood star

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon