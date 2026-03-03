Serving thandai at every Holi party feels a bit predictable now. This year, refresh your menu with vibrant drinks like fruit punch, tangy aam panna, spicy jaljeera, and cooling Rooh Afza to surprise your guests.
During Holi, guests are constantly coming and going. If you serve thandai every single year, it’s time to change the trend. This year, try adding some exciting alternatives to your menu. Trust us, your guests will be impressed by your hosting skills. These drinks can lift everyone’s mood and leave them feeling refreshed. Let’s be honest — people do get bored of the same old thandai everywhere.
Now, thandai is a fantastic drink in its own right. Its classic mix of milk, saunf (fennel seeds), black pepper, elaichi (cardamom), and dry fruits helps beat fatigue and keeps you cool. So instead of skipping it entirely, serve it alongside another refreshing option. Here are five cool choices.
- Fruit Punch: Made with mixed fruit juices, fruit punch is colourful and delicious. It’s a hit with both kids and adults. This vibrant drink adds a modern and stylish touch to Holi parties, making the celebration feel even more special.
- Aam Panna: Prepared from raw mangoes, aam panna is the ultimate desi drink to beat the heat. Its sweet-and-sour taste is especially popular during Holi. It helps keep the body hydrated and provides an instant energy boost, making it a great party option.
- Jaljeera: Made with mint, coriander, cumin, and tamarind, jaljeera is known for aiding digestion. While enjoying heavy Holi dishes, this light and refreshing drink feels soothing. It’s not just tasty but also beneficial for health.
- Rooh Afza Sharbat: This easy-to-make drink is perfect for welcoming guests. Its lovely pink colour beautifully matches the festive spirit of Holi. Served with chilled water or milk, it becomes a light, sweet, and refreshing beverage.