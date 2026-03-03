Serving thandai at every Holi party feels a bit predictable now. This year, refresh your menu with vibrant drinks like fruit punch, tangy aam panna, spicy jaljeera, and cooling Rooh Afza to surprise your guests.

During Holi, guests are constantly coming and going. If you serve thandai every single year, it’s time to change the trend. This year, try adding some exciting alternatives to your menu. Trust us, your guests will be impressed by your hosting skills. These drinks can lift everyone’s mood and leave them feeling refreshed. Let’s be honest — people do get bored of the same old thandai everywhere.

Now, thandai is a fantastic drink in its own right. Its classic mix of milk, saunf (fennel seeds), black pepper, elaichi (cardamom), and dry fruits helps beat fatigue and keeps you cool. So instead of skipping it entirely, serve it alongside another refreshing option. Here are five cool choices.