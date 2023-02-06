Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for February 6 to February 12, 2023

    Renowned astrologer Chirag Daruwalla predicts what is in store this week for all Zodiac signs as per his reading of Tarot Cards. Here is Tarot prediction for February 6 to February 12, 2023.

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions for February 6 to February 12 2023 gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Feb 6, 2023, 12:30 AM IST

    Aries : WHEEL OF FORTUNE
    Ganesha says even if the situation is in your favor, you will try to change the action due to negative thoughts arising in the mind. There is a need to work with the present and the future
    in mind. Remember that it is possible to change the future with the help of a change in thoughts. It will be necessary to pay attention to every little thing related to work. Don't think too much about the things that are out of your control right now in your love life. It will be necessary for you to overcome sleep related problems.
    Auspicious Color:- Red
    Auspicious number:- 7

    Taurus: TWO OF SWORDS
    Ganesha says the cracks you feel in both your expectations and reality can cause anxiety. You are trying to improve the situation with your thoughts, but due to not doing the work properly;
    you will not see the change. It would be wrong for you to try to bring about any kind of big change by being yourself these days. The effect of politics going on in the workplace can be
    seen on the quality of work. Life related anxiety will be felt due to spouse. Body can be dehydrated; liquid diet has to be emphasized.
    Auspicious colour:- Saffron
    Auspicious number:- 5

    Gemini: FIVE OF CUPS
    Ganesha says by interacting with people, you can gain a great deal of knowledge about things that you used to ignore until now. It will be necessary to understand the extent to which family and friends interfere in personal problems. Stay away from things that hurt you emotionally today. Due to wrong way of work you may have to redo it. There is a possibility of dispute with spouse. Deterioration in health will prove painful. Seek help from a doctor if necessary.
    Auspicious Color:- Purple
    Auspicious number:- 4

    Cancer: FIVE OF SWORDS
    Ganesha says due to the increased hustle and bustle associated with life, mental fatigue can occur. Efforts to complete important tasks today will increase busyness, but you may also feel
    depressed due to incomplete work. It will be necessary for you to maintain a balance between your ability and your expectation. Gaining fame may be delayed despite bringing expected
    changes. Confusion regarding relationships seems to be increasing. Don't make decisions at all in the present. Piles may be a problem.
    Auspicious Color:- Blue
    Auspicious number:- 3

    Leo : THE HIGH PRIESTESS
    Ganesha says for the kind of goal you want to achieve, you have to prepare yourself to face many difficulties with hard work and perseverance. You can achieve this goal soon, but the path to achieve it is complicated and difficult. Never stop trying because of any kind of obstacle you feel. There will be a need to increase efforts to get higher education related to your field of work. You will feel depressed due to things hidden by your partner. You may feel stiffness in the shoulders.
    Auspicious Color:- White
    Auspicious number:- 2

    Virgo: NINE OF WANDS
    Ganesha says the feeling of protecting things and people close to your heart grows. You will know what people think about you. In today's time the truth of the situation will come out
    automatically, due to which big losses can be avoided. Do not take any kind of loan at present, to expand the work. Someone may try to increase the distance between you and your partner.
    Migraine problem seems to increase.
    Auspicious Color:- Green
    Auspicious Number:- 6

    Libra : SEVEN OF PENTACLES
    Ganesha says losses incurred so far due to decisions made regarding money can be undone. It may not be possible to invest a large amount now, but by planning you can secure the future for financial aspects. Do not deal at all in the purchase of land on this day. People involved in business sector will need to emphasize on improving relationship with clients. Partner will feel distant due to being too busy in personal matters. The effect of wrong eating habits can be
    seen on health.
    Auspicious Color:- White
    Auspicious Number:- 9

    Scorpio : THE MOON
    Ganesha says you have to be careful not to deviate from your goal because of what other people say. Due to the fickleness that arises in the mind, the desire to get an answer to everything immediately will prevail, which may lead to mistakes. Attention seems to wander  from work. Don't let anything important get overlooked at all. It will be necessary for you to change the career related plan you have made. You have to understand that you cannot overcome the depression felt by the partner every time. The problem of cold and cough will be less.
    Auspicious Color:- Yellow
    Auspicious Number:- 2

    Sagittarius : THREE OF WANDS
    Ganesha says the opportunity you've been hoping for seems to be coming in the next few days. You will feel the need to make appropriate changes in personality to achieve your goals. Realizing one's mistakes seems to change life. Don't worry about the people with whom the relationship is changing. You can get help from a friend to expand your work abroad. Both
    positive and negative things related to relationships will be experienced today. There is a possibility of increased cough problem.
    Auspicious Color: Pink
    Auspicious number:- 3

    CAPRICORN: ACE OF WANDS
    Ganesha says although less easy, you can create problems for yourself just by not using the time properly. To what extent people's expectations are important and what is the responsibility and duty on you, you must follow these two things. There is an opportunity to strengthen the financial side. Don't do any work related laziness at present. Partners will try to change their nature together. Stomach related infections can cause major problems.
    Auspicious Color:- Yellow
    Auspicious Number:- 10

    Aquarius: FOUR OF SWORDS
    Ganesha says physical energy may be lacking today due to worries about making everyone in the family feel related. Lack of transparency with any person will make it difficult to understand each other's thoughts, which can also lead to misunderstandings. Due to change in work place, work load may increase. The partner will need to be given a chance to correct his mistakes. The problem of cough and cold may increase.
    Auspicious Color:- Blue
    Auspicious number:- 4

    Pisces: STRENGTH
    Ganesha says you will need to work on keeping the ego in check while strengthening your will power. There is a possibility that someone will use the mistakes made by you against you. Do not be afraid of anything at all, especially fearing condemnation and disgrace; do not give up the truth at all. As expected, changes can be made in work related matters, but hard work will be required. Need to show restraint with partner. Stomach inflammation will prove to be painful.
    Auspicious Color:- Green
    Auspicious number:- 7

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
