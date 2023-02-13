Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for February 13 to February 19, 2023

    Renowned astrologer Chirag Daruwalla predicts what is in store this week for all Zodiac signs as per his reading of Tarot Cards. Here is Tarot prediction for February 13 to February 19, 2023.
     

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions for February 13 to February 19 2023
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 1:30 AM IST

    Aries : DEATH
    Ganesha says try to leave behind the things that are not changing and prepare yourself for new things. Face the things that cause fear. Most things can be seen coming in your favor. Start
    paying attention to whatever contract is being received. Positivity will be maintained due to the arrival of a new partner in life. Don&#39;t ignore leg pain and knee pain.
    Auspicious Color:- White
    Auspicious number:- 10

    Taurus: QUEEN OF CUPS
    Ganesha says trying to remove negative thoughts from the mind will be successful. Efforts may be increased by you to bring changes in financial and personal life. At present prefers to work in solitude. Taking career seriously will lead to advancement and fame soon. Don't discuss things related to relationship now. Don't ignore stomach disorders
    Auspicious Color:- Blue
    Auspicious number:- 6

    Gemini: TEN OF PENTACLES
    Ganesha says there will be a need to spend time with the family and it may also be possible to know their problems. One has to try to maintain control over the things that are causing more expenses. People connected with business sector will get benefit. Your help will be needed to reconcile between family and partner. Elderly people may suffer from cold and cough.
    Auspicious colour:- Saffron
    Auspicious number:- 2

    Cancer: THREE OF WANDS
    Ganesha says a change in thoughts can also be seen due to the decision taken regarding travel. The energy around you will change which can prove to be perfect for maintaining positivity. Don't get discouraged by any kind of defeat. Keep trying to increase the work related to foreign countries. One has to maintain some restraint to take a decision regarding marriage. There may be pain in the body.
    Auspicious Color:- Purple
    Auspicious Number:- 3

    Leo : NINE OF CUPS
    Ganesha says the guidance you are receiving will make it possible to overcome major concerns. There will be positivity in personal life. The things that were having a negative impact on life will begin to diminish. You have to be careful. People associated with gold and silver trade can get huge benefits. Due to the partner, the influence of the problem experienced in personal life will begin to decrease. Try to control the weight gain.
    Auspicious Color:- Green
    Auspicious number:- 5

    Virgo: PAGE OF WANDS
    Ganesha says you will remain firm on your decision despite experiencing difficulties. You may try to change the decision due to the thought arising in the mind which will cause you to regret. There will be a need to increase work related focus. Properly observe the thoughts arising regarding the relationship. Health will be fine.
    Auspicious Color:- Green
    Auspicious number:- 1

    Libra : TEN OF WANDS
    Ganesha says work load will continue to be felt. Apart from fulfilling the responsibilities properly, you will feel mentally weak because of the credit you are getting. The present time may be difficult for you mentally. You will need to increase efforts to change job. It will be difficult for you to understand things related to relationships. Physiotherapy may be needed to relieve the problem of back pain.
    Auspicious Color:- Yellow
    Auspicious Number:- 9

    Scorpio : SEVEN OF PENTACLES
    Ganesha says it seems that great results are being achieved due to the restraint shown by you. Someone will soon receive a gift there, which will prove to be a good solution to your financial problems. Care should be taken that the new loan does not accrue to you. There is a need to choose a single field of business or job and work. The offer placed by me will be accepted shortly. Feet may be swollen, try to know the reason.
    Auspicious Color :- Grey
    Auspicious number:- 4

    Sagittarius : THE HERMIT
    Ganesha says problems arising due to old practices will need to be addressed. Don't let anything related to money be overlooked. Thinking of making a big purchase can hurt the
    present. Important things have to be taken care of first. Students have to forget the failure and start the preparation afresh. You will realize that your partner is not able to understand your
    issues. There may be trouble due to physical weakness.
    Auspicious Color:- Red
    Auspicious number:- 7

    Capricorn: KING OF WANDS
    Ganesha says there will be a need to keep trying to sustain the kind of progress you have made. People on whom you are psychologically dependent may feel hurt because of the words spoken by them. People associated with you may be able to change their work through the experience they are getting. Going against a family member and taking a decision regarding the
    relationship will be difficult now. Stomach related disorders are likely to increase.
    Auspicious Color:- Red
    Auspicious number:- 2

    Aquarius: ACE OF WANDS
    Ganesha says a lot of changes are being seen in life due to the new opportunities received. A change in your thoughts can also give a new direction to life. Disappointment with family members can be removed. Targets kept regarding work will be completed soon. Attraction will increase in partners. Leg pain can cause restlessness.
    Auspicious Color:- Pink
    Auspicious number:- 4

    Pisces: SIX OF CUPS
    Ganesha says there will be a need to learn new work by increasing one's efficiency. Attempting only a limited amount may not yield the expected results. There is a need to enlist the help of others to make a successful property decision. It will be possible to expand work in partnership. You may receive a surprise from your partner. Take care that cold and cough do not increase.
    Auspicious Color:- Green
    Auspicious Number:- 6

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2023, 1:30 AM IST
