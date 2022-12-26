Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for December 26 to January 1, 2023

    Renowned astrologer Chirag Daruwalla predicts what is in store this week for all Zodiac signs as per his reading of Tarot Cards. Here is Tarot prediction for December 26 to January 1, 2023.

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions for December 26 to January 1 2023 gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Dec 26, 2022, 2:00 AM IST

    Aries : KNIGHT OF SWORDS
    Your desire to achieve progress in life will remain alert. You are seen facing every problem and difficulty with full strength. You will be able to reach the goal by using the target that is related to work. Old things may happen while talking with the partner. There will be problem in
    shoulder and neck.
    Auspicious Color : Yellow
    Auspicious Number : 9

    Taurus: FIVE OF SWORDS
    Today you may have trouble remembering old things. Think about how you can extricate yourself from the past. Don't take advantage of the people who are helping you at work place. Due to lack of communication with partner, there will be misunderstanding towards each other. Health will be good but one has to be careful in eating and drinking.
    Auspicious Color : Yellow
    Auspicious Number : 3

    Gemini: FIVE OF PENTACLES
    When you are going through a difficult time in life you have to try to understand who helps you and who you talk to gives you relief. It will be realized today that any relationship should be
    treated equally by both parties. There will be worry related to career. Relationship related misunderstandings may increase. There will be trouble due to injury on the body.
    Auspicious Color : Blue
    Auspicious Number : 6

    Cancer : PAGE OF SWORDS
    As your situation changes, you need to change your thinking. You may have to go through difficulties while making this change, but you are moving towards your goal and this change is
    important for that. The given target in work may take time due to other things. Partner will not support you due to lack of decision making ability. Gas problem may occur.
    Auspicious Color : Orange
    Auspicious Number : 4

    Leo : SIX OF PENTACLES
    An important person will be supported to move the stalled matter forward. You will not be able to use help due to low work capacity. Mental distress at the end of the day will be reduced.
    Follow instructions given by senior officers. Try to instill faith in me. Sore throat can cause problems.
    Auspicious Color : Green
    Auspicious number: 6

    Virgo: THE EMPRESS
    Try to strike a balance between personal matters and family responsibilities. There will be no resolution about the subject which was being worried about. The change itself still has to wait.
    You have to look at how you can progress and maintain the position you have at work. Don't take the relationship further if you are not mentally ready yet. There may be swelling in the
    back.
    Auspicious Color : Red
    Auspicious Number : 1

    Libra : THE HIGH PRIESTESS
    Observe why the same experience is happening over and over again. Due to growing laziness and low will power within you, you will not consider it appropriate to undertake any kind of
    work or responsibility on this day. It is necessary to be financially strong to pursue higher education. There will be resentment among family members due to the decision taken by you.
    Knee pain can cause problems.
    Auspicious Color : White
    Auspicious Number : 2

    Scorpio : TEN OF SWORDS
    Due to lack of success despite many efforts, depression will start to grow in the mind. Talking to people can give you hope and give you the strength to work with renewed energy. There will be trouble in the beginning with the chosen career. You will be depressed due to partner pressure. Increasing stress in life will affect health.
    Auspicious Color : Pink
    Auspicious Number : 6

    Sagittarius : THE FOOL
    He will be able to give reality to what he was planning to implement. There may be a meeting with a loved one of the family. Any type of stress will be relieved due to a pleasant atmosphere at the workplace. You will get the support of your partner, but there is a need to solve your own problems. Health may deteriorate due to food and drink.
    Auspicious Color : Grey
    Auspicious Number : 9

    CAPRICORN: QUEEN OF PENTACLES
    Today you will know the reason why you haven't got the fixed thing in life yet. Your outlook towards life will change. Try to fulfill all the responsibility of the work by yourself. Economic situation will require focus on marketing. There will be anxiety related to life but you will remain positive because of your efforts. Cough and cough may suffer.
    Auspicious Color : Purple
    Auspicious Number : 7

    Aquarius: NINE OF PENTACLES
    You may be disappointed in what you hoped to get. For now, just be positive about things that are out of your control. Do not take any risk. Money income will increase. Don't express your
    thoughts to your partner. Headache may be a problem.
    Auspicious Color : Grey
    Auspicious Number : 1

    Pisces: THE DEVIL
    To a large extent, things are going as you would expect. However, due to growing greed in your mind, you have to be careful not to make any mistakes on your part. Money related transactions will prove to be successful. Care should be taken not to do injustice to anyone or spoil relations with them while achieving your goal. You can get good news regarding work. There will be attraction towards the partner. Health will improve.
    Auspicious Color : White
    Auspicious Number : 6

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2022, 2:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from December 26 to January 1 2023 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from December 26 to January 1, 2023

    Daily Horoscope for December 26 2022 Gemini Virgo Capricorn Scorpio Libra Leo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 26, 2022: Good day for Gemini, Virgo; be careful Sagittarius

    Numerology Prediction for December 26 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 26, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Emirates Christmas post showing Airbus wearing Santa hat with reindeers goes viral gcw

    Emirates Christmas post showing Airbus 'wearing' Santa hat with reindeers goes viral

    Daily Horoscope for December 25 2022 Gemini Leo Capricorn Scorpio Virgo Aries gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 25, 2022: Good day for Gemini; be cautious Leo, Cancer

    Recent Stories

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from December 26 to January 1 2023 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from December 26 to January 1, 2023

    Daily Horoscope for December 26 2022 Gemini Virgo Capricorn Scorpio Libra Leo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 26, 2022: Good day for Gemini, Virgo; be careful Sagittarius

    Numerology Prediction for December 26 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 26, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    CAG exposes BIG flaws in Assam NRC updation process; vulnerable to data tampering

    CAG exposes BIG flaws in Assam NRC updation process; vulnerable to data tampering

    National Archives has NO records of 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars

    National Archives has NO records of 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars

    Recent Videos

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon